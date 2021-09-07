Big Breaking | Durga Puja Club donation | 50 thousand to all pujo committees! Big announcement state before Pujo

#Kolkata: The big announcement for the pujo committees in Corona is the state. Like last year, this year too, each pujo committee will be given Rs 50,000 for the cost of pujo. Not only this, all other license costs including electricity bill will also be waived, said Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi at a meeting on Netaji Indore Durga Puja guidelines today.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister can give an important message about how it is possible to worship Durga with Corona in mind. That’s what everyone is looking for …

This news has just been caught. Details coming …