BJP not getting candidate to fight against Mamat Banerjee No one wants to be a candidate against Mamata, BJP in vain! News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP will jump in Bhabanipur by-election with all its might A couple of days ago, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had demanded that No matter what Dilip Babu says, in reality, the state leaders of the party are struggling to find a candidate for Bhabanipur. On this day, Dilip Ghosh himself admitted that although many people were requested to become candidates in Bhabanipur, no one was responding.

The BJP’s senior leader Tathagata Roy has added to the embarrassment of finding a candidate. He tweeted sarcastically, “Chop in the BJP party office, let Subodh, who is in charge of Singara Bili, be the candidate in Bhabanipur.” Though the tweet was directed at the Trinamool Congress, the political circles feel that Tathagata Babu’s tweet also mocks his party’s state leadership.

West Bengal BJP should field Subodh in Bhabanipur by-election. But who has this advantage? That, the footpharmash bed in the BJP office, chop-singara brings! Chopai is the future of West Bengal! – Tathagata Roy (@ tathagata2) September 7, 2021

The state BJP held two meetings on the same day in Bhabanipur to discuss the by-elections. Leaders like Shuvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Amitabh Chakraborty and Amit Malviya were present at the main meeting held at the state office. In the afternoon, the second meeting was held at the party’s Hastings office in Bhabanipur with BJP booths and Mandal officials. But even after that, there was no confusion with the candidate

Acknowledging the famine of the candidates, Dilip Ghosh said, “We send the names of the candidates to the party’s parliamentary committee in Delhi.” They choose the most suitable candidate We have asked many to run again, but they are not agreeing.

The BJP state president has even softened his tone on the threat of going to court in the Bhabanipur by-election. However, after the announcement of the vote, Dilip Ghosh and Shamik Bhattacharya threatened to go to court questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission. On this day, however, Shamik Bhattacharya’s tone about going to court was much softer The BJP state president has acknowledged that the chances of going to court are slim, though not outright. According to BJP sources, the party’s state office has received instructions from Delhi to contest the Bhabanipur by-election.

According to the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was leading in six wards under the Bhabanipur Assembly. The BJP leaders were overjoyed to see this trend in the Chief Minister’s Assembly constituency. Even in the last assembly elections, Padma Shibir was ahead in two wards in Bhabanipur But even after the Trinamool’s one-sided victory in the Assembly elections, the BJP has shown no interest in contesting in Bhabanipur in the past.

All in all, the discomfort of the state BJP with Bhabanipur has reached its peak This is because the state leaders of the party have repeatedly tried to avoid by-elections on the pretext of Corona Atimari. That is why after the announcement of the by-election, they also said to go to court However, under the direction of the party’s central leadership, they have to fight for votes in the end

Trinamool’s Shobhandev Chatterjee lost to BJP candidate Rudranil Ghosh by more than 28,000 votes in the last assembly elections in Bhabanipur. This time the candidate is the Chief Minister himself The ruling party has entered the field with the aim of winning him by a record vote All in all, the BJP is not looking for an enthusiastic candidate to face Mamata in Bhabanipur under adverse circumstances. Not only in Bhabanipur, but also in Murshidabad’s two centers, Samsherganj and Jangipur, the BJP state leadership has practically given up hope. Because, the condition of party organization in these areas of Murshidabad is quite bad Following the results of the assembly elections, the Gerua organization has virtually disintegrated in those minority-dominated areas. As a result, Trinamool candidates are well ahead in those two centers Only in Bhabanipur did the BJP have a chance to challenge the Trinamool But the candidates do not match there

However, Dilip Ghosh has hinted that the name of the party candidate may be announced in Bhabanipur tomorrow. At the same time, without mentioning his name, the BJP state president has probably responded to the mockery of the Tathagata verdict “We have to fight on the field, not from behind,” he said.

Some leaders within the BJP say the results of the Assembly elections do not require much political knowledge to understand that it is not possible to do much against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur at the moment. Moreover, where the candidate is the Chief Minister himself, there is a different emotion among the voters Judging by the overall situation, there is no suitable candidate