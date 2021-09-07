Calcuttta high court orders to stop salary of two government officials The file has not been moved for 13 years, the angry High Court has stopped the salaries of the officers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The distance from Tapan in South Dinajpur to North 24 Parganas is about 400 km. And it takes more than 13 years for the file to reach beyond these 400 kilometers. Tao also stabbed the Calcutta High Court. Why didn’t the file move in 13 years? Amata-Amata position of the state in answer to the question of the High Court. And this is why the High Court is angry. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed to stop the salary of South Dinajpur District Primary Education Parliament Chairman and District School Inspector.

One year, not two years, even in 13 years, the file related to the transfer of a primary teacher has not moved! The High Court was surprised at the nature of the work of the primary parliament. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s observation in the directive is an example of the dirty administrative work of the education department. Where a primary school teacher is still not getting his retirement benefits even after retiring in February last year. Therefore, the court ordered immediate suspension of the salaries of the chairman of the primary education parliament of South Dinajpur district and the district school inspector (primary). The two officers have been directed to appear in court on September 13.

Not only that, the court has also directed the officials to bear the cost of the case pending in the High Court The state government cannot pay for them. Justice Gangopadhyay has given clear instructions.

Primary teacher Dhrubajyoti Sarkar retired in February 2020. Gaurab Das, the lawyer of the plaintiff, said, “Dhruvajyotibabu has not received retirement benefits even after applying more than once. A case has been filed in the Calcutta High Court to this effect.

The court has made it clear that the South Dinajpur District Primary Education Parliament (DPSC) chairman and district inspector will not be paid without the permission of the High Court. In 2008, primary teacher Dhrubajyoti Sarkar was transferred from Tapan in South Dinajpur to North 24 Parganas. Even after retiring in February 2020, he did not receive the money he deserved. It is learned that the case of the primary teacher has not come to the North 24 Parganas district even after 13 years. Knowing this information, the angry court ordered to stop the salary. The High Court also directed the two officers to give affidavits. The lawyers think that such a strict attitude of the High Court will loosen the loopholes in the file.