CM Mamata Banerjee meeting Puja organizers to set Puja rules amid Covid Threat | What is the style of Durgapujo this time, today’s meeting of the Chief Minister to make the final guideline – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A meeting was convened today at Netaji Indore on behalf of the state to decide on the final guideline on how to conduct Durga Puja (Durgapuja 2021) in Covid situation. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. The big clubs have been invited to this meeting. The meeting will be attended by senior police and administration officials. According to sources, the pujo committees of Bhabanipur assembly constituency will not be present at the meeting. These clubs are not being kept in the meeting because of the election rules. There are no representatives of clubs like Chetla Agrani, Bhabanipur Chakraberia, Bakul Bagan, Milon Sangha, 75 Palli, Swadhin Sangha.

Last year’s Durga Puja was performed in Corona with Namo Namo. A set of guidelines was issued on behalf of Navanna in 2020 Pujo. It was said that no cultural program could be held in Pujo. There was no Pujo carnival last year. The pendulum was made openly. Pandel had separate entrances and exits. There were also special guidelines for the distribution of Anjali or Prasad. The ghats are continuously sanitized before disposal.

This time the corona infection is much less but there is fear with the third wave. Many say that Kovid’s new mutant can make headlines in the Pujo season. With that in mind, Chief Minister Rush will not loosen his grip.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has called an emergency meeting again today to discuss the situation in Corona. This meeting is to understand what steps have been taken so far to deal with the third wave. Other states have already begun to be attacked by delta species. Meanwhile, the festival season is ahead. Therefore, the Chief Secretary is active in this regard in advance. All district governors, chief health officers of all districts of the state and the commissioner of Calcutta municipality have been directed to attend the meeting. It is believed that the Chief Secretary can give multiple instructions for the meeting. Although there is talk of raising awareness about wearing masks, there is still a lack of awareness about wearing masks in different places. The state can announce some specific decisions today.