Heavy rain in Kolkata! How long will the disaster last across the state, will the city float again?

Heavy rains started in Kolkata city. Wet from north to south. At the same time, strong winds are blowing in the coastal districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department said the disaster was due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. This rain will continue in phases throughout the day. Not only in Kolkata, but also in the adjoining Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas. All input Biswajit Saha. Photo courtesy.