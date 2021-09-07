Mamata Banerjee | Bhawanipur | Trinamool aims to checkmate with one slogan

#Kolkata: Development in the house / house girl in Bhabanipur- This new slogan is catching the attention of the entire Bhawanipur assembly. One of the slogans of the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls was, “Bengal wants its own daughter.” The Trinamool started fighting for their votes with this slogan all over the state. The political circles believe that this slogan has played a role in the huge success of the Bengal elections. This time too, the slogan can be seen in the form of posters in several places of Bhabanipur. However, in the new slogan, Mamata Banerjee, the daughter of Bhabanipur’s house, has been firmly established.

Whether it is Jadavpur Center or South Kolkata MP. Bhabanipur has a long-standing relationship with Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee won from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in September 2011. In 2016, he was re-elected from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. This time he is fighting again from that center. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Mamata Banerjee is the daughter of Bhabanipur’s house. The people of the area know what she has developed all over the state. She has changed the face of Bhabanipur. She is the daughter of the house. Across Bhabanipur. “

But this is not just a slogan, a poster. Multiple poster challenges raise the same margin. Provincial Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has already informed that the Congress will not field a candidate. It is yet to be decided who the Left will field and when. The Trinamool Congress has already officially announced Mamata Banerjee’s name. Such posters as ‘Becharam Modi’s sale of India against India’, ‘I am a Bengali girl’, ‘Come on’, have been read all over Bhabanipur. But at a glance, “Development is in the house, the girl of the house is in Bhabanipur”.