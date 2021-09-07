TMC gives responsibilities to senior leaders to ensure Mamta Banerjee win in Bhabanipur Who is Mamata’s commander in Bhabanipur? Trinamool divides responsibilities of senior leaders – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Candidate Chief Minister himself 6 Since the announcement of the by-election, his generals have been on the field The Trinamool Congress is reluctant to leave gaps in preparation and planning to ensure the victory of the party leader in Bhabanipur. The ruling party divided the responsibility among senior party leaders to ensure Mamata Banerjee’s victory in Bhabanipur. That list includes leaders like Subrata Mukherjee, Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim.

There are a total of eight wards in Bhabanipur assembly constituency According to Trinamool sources, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee is in charge of Ward No. 63 of Kolkata Municipality under Bhabanipur. Wards 71 ​​and 72 have been handed over to Industries Minister and party secretary general Perth Chatterjee. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has been given charge of wards 64, 6 and 72. In Ward No. 63, the Chief Minister’s brother and Trinamool leader Kartik Banerjee will be in charge of campaign preparations in support of Mamata Banerjee.

The by-election will be held on September 30 in Bhabanipur Trinamool has started a strong campaign since the announcement of the voting schedule last Saturday Even Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, who won the last assembly elections from the Bhabanipur constituency, has come down to write on the wall in support of the chief minister. Transport Minister Firhad Hakim was also seen writing on the wall Undoubtedly the grassroots leadership with the victory of the party leader in Bhabanipur Their main goal now is to widen Mamata Banerjee’s victory margin as much as possible

Tomorrow, Mamata Banerjee will start her own campaign in Bhabanipur from Wednesday According to Trinamool sources, the Chief Minister will take part in a working meeting at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla on Wednesday. The busy schedule of the Chief Minister, there is not much time before the vote on it That is why Trinamool leaders will go door to door to the residents of Bhabanipur as Mamata Banerjee’s representative.