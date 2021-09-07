WB Bypoll 2021 | Mamata Banerjee | On Wednesday, the grassroots leader is coming down to shake the field of propaganda

#Kolkata: The Trinamool (TMC) is gearing up for the election campaign. Elections will be held in two centers of the state on the 30th (Wb election 2021). By-election in a high profile center in the state (Wb Bypoll 2021). And that is why the ruling party of the state came down with its waist tied. The list of star candidates for the ruling party has already been announced, who will campaign across the state in the next few days. Needless to say, the top propagandist is Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee. He will set foot on the campaign field on Wednesday, according to grassroots sources.

Trinamool Congress has announced the list of 20 star candidates. Apart from Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, the list also includes MPs Subrata Bokshi, Saugat Roy, Deepak Adhikari alias Dev, Mimi Chakraborty, Shatabdi Roy, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Mala Roy. Six MPs, including Abhishek Bandopadhyay, are campaigning for the polls. Among the star campaigners are ministers Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shobhandev Chatterjee. Besides, star MLAs will be Jun Malia, Raj Chakraborty and Manoj Tewari. Saini Ghosh and Kunal Ghosh are two of the leading faces of the party. However, MP Nusrat Jahan is not on the list of star campaigners this time. Aditi Munshi, Arundhati alias Lovely Maitradhyar is not a star MLA.

However, Mamata Banerjee can start campaigning from tomorrow. According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, Mamata Banerjee will be present at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla tomorrow. A staff meeting has been organized there. Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address the meeting. He is the Trinamool Congress candidate in the Bhawanipur assembly by-election. However, it is not yet certain when the Trinamool will start campaigning for the other two centers. Not sending the vaccine on time. Trinamool leaders are being repeatedly called by the central agency after losing the Bengal elections. The Trinamool Congress is campaigning with these in mind. For now, the small staff will hold a pair of flower camps.