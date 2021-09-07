Weather update | Katal Fandra for a little, good news for the state

#Kolkata: The gap in the state has been cut for now. The apparent depression has receded and is now in Chhattisgarh. As a result, the weather (Weater update) will improve from tomorrow, said the Alipore Meteorological Department.

According to the weather office, the depression will move further towards Gujarat in Madhya Pradesh, which will gradually clear the sky in Bengal. The low pressure axis is located from Chhattisgarh to Orissa, Ganges over West Bengal to Bangladesh. As a result, the sky was cloudy all day today. It rains intermittently in Kolkata and surrounding districts. Two Medinipur, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas have received one or two showers. Rain has also fallen in the northern 24 parganas. It rained for an hour in Purulia Murshidabad. It also rains in Bankura river.

Fishermen were already banned. The meteorological office was instructing those who had gone fishing in the deep sea to return by night. Restrictions for sea fishermen in the coastal areas of West Bengal will remain in force on Monday and Tuesday.

Kolkata’s rainfall in one hour (in millimeters) till 12 noon

Maniktala 28 Birpara 24 Belgachhia 16 Dhapa 23 Tapasia 39 Ultodanga 23 Palmarbridge 42 Thanthaniya 35 Baliganj 32 Mominpur 32 Chetla 15 Jodhpur 40 Kalighat 40 Goriya 36 Taratala 28 Patipukur 25 Jinjira Bazar 2

Alipore Meteorological Department Director Ganesh Kumar Das said today that the weather will improve from tomorrow. However, light to moderate scattered rain will continue. Because a lot of water vapor will enter the south wind. The temperature will rise from tomorrow. Moreover, the discomfort caused by moisture will also increase.

At the same time, it is learned that there is a possibility of another depression in the Bay of Bengal by Saturday and Sunday over the weekend. As a result, there is a possibility of disaster in the state. From Saturday to Tuesday, the maximum weather may deteriorate again in Ganges West Bengal.