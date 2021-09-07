West Bengal Weather News: Deep Depression Scream! Heavy rains throughout the day in the districts of South Bengal …

There is a possibility of heavy rain in several districts of South Bengal on Tuesday after yesterday (West Bengal Weather News). According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the coastal districts will receive more rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in West Midnapore, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts. The rest of South Bengal will also receive light to moderate rain (Rain Forecast).



