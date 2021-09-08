CPIM decides to fight against Mamat Banerjee in Bhabanipur Not with Congress, CPM is fielding candidates against Mamata in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Bhabanipur, Congress is not fielding a candidate against Mamata Banerjee However, the CPM is fielding a candidate against the Chief Minister The decision was taken at a meeting of the Left Front on the same day that the CPM-E would fight in Bhabanipur as a united front if the Congress did not field a candidate. The CPM is holding a meeting with allied parties on Wednesday to finalize the names of the candidates after the Congress announced its decision last night.

As the Congress fought a united front in the Bhabanipur constituency in the Assembly elections, the Left gave them the opportunity to field candidates first in the by-elections as well. It was already decided that the Left would field a candidate if the Congress did not field a candidate in Bhabanipur in the end Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the provincial Congress, said on the day that the Congress high command had decided not to contest in Bhabanipur. The decision of the Congress was not to benefit the BJP by fielding a candidate against Mamata Banerjee. The provincial Congress president has even said that the Congress will not be campaigning for a united front against the chief minister.

It was decided at the meeting of the Left Front on the same day that if the Congress did not field a candidate in Bhabanipur in the end, the CPM would field a candidate on behalf of the Left. Because the Forward Bloc also demanded to field a candidate in Bhabanipur The CPM’s Kolkata district committee has already been directed to prepare the names of the candidates Probably the name of the candidate will be finalized on Wednesday However, it is not yet clear whether the CPM will fight in Bhabanipur in the name of a united front in which the Congress will finally stand.