134 Aakash Students Shine at the National Level by Qualifying for INMO

Aakash Institute, India’s leading test preparation institute for medical and engineering entrance examinations, has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with a total of 134 students from Aakash centres across India qualifying for the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2026. Adding to this national achievement, three classroom students from Aakash West Bengal—Karan Shaurya Baranwal, Soham Ghosh & Shramana Bag—have successfully qualified for INMO 2026, one of the most prestigious mathematics competitions in the country.The Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) is conducted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), TIFR, and serves as a key stage in the selection process for representing India at international mathematical Olympiads. Qualifying for INMO is a significant academic achievement that reflects exceptional analytical ability, conceptual clarity, and advanced problem-solving skills.The success of these students highlights Aakash Institute’s strong academic ecosystem, expert faculty guidance, and structured training that nurtures high-potential students from an early stage. Through its well-designed curriculum, regular assessments, and personalised mentoring, Aakash continues to empower students to excel in national and international competitive examinations.Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Tilak Raj Khemka, Director, Aakash Institute, said, “Qualifying for INMO requires deep mathematical insight and sustained discipline. We congratulate our students on this remarkable accomplishment and commend their dedication, perseverance, and hard work. We also acknowledge the role of our experienced faculty and supportive learning environment in enabling such success.”Aakash Institute has a long-standing legacy of producing top performers in Olympiads, JEE, NEET, and other competitive examinations across the country. The institute remains committed to nurturing academic excellence and inspiring young minds to achieve their highest potential.