32-Year-Old’s Severed Thumb Reimplanted After Complex Surgery at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur

Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, one of the units of Manipal Hospitals Group, successfully carried out a highly complex microsurgical reimplantation of a completely severed right thumb, underscoring the hospital’s advanced emergency care and surgical expertise. The intricate procedure was led by Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal, Consultant – Plastic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur supported by a multidisciplinary team.

Proloy Bose, a 32-year-old businessman from Subhashgram, Sonarpur, was brought to the hospital after his thumb was accidentally amputated while cleaning his motorcycle. His thumb got caught in the motorcycle’s chain cover, the protective casing over the moving chain. The injury caused severe crushing damage to the thumb, making treatment and reconstruction more difficult than a clean-cut injury.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the emergency team promptly guided the patient on the correct method of preserving and transporting the severed thumb. His family and friends were advised to gently clean it, place it in a clean waterproof bag, and keep it cool without direct contact with ice. These timely measures helped maintain the viability of the amputated thumb and enabled the surgical team to proceed with reimplantation under optimal conditions. He arrived at the hospital within two hours of the incident, a crucial window for microsurgical success.

During the operation, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal and his team meticulously repaired the bone, arteries, veins, nerves and tendons using ultra-fine sutures and stabilised the bone with a K-wire, a temporary pin used to maintain alignment during healing.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal said, “He came to our emergency with a completely amputated thumb caused by a blunt crushing injury, which made reimplantation extremely complex. We stabilised him immediately and proceeded with surgery. Under the microscope, we repaired the arteries, veins, nerves and tendons and fixed the bone with a K-wire. Maintaining blood supply was critical, and we were pleased that the thumb survived. He had already begun using it, physiotherapy has started, and I am hopeful that he will regain very good function over time.”

Sharing his experience, Proloy Bose said, “I was in shock and rushed straight to the hospital. The team guided us on retrieving and preserving the thumb, and my friends brought it back just in time, I believe that helped us in saving my thumb. I am extremely grateful to the doctors for their reassurance and care. I feel positive about my recovery and doing my regular follow-ups. I have always been passionate about bikes, and knowing I will be able to return to them means a lot to me.”

After a five-day hospital stay, Proloy Bose was discharged in stable condition, with early thumb movement restored and physiotherapy underway. Now four weeks post-surgery, he continues to make steady progress and is being regularly followed up, with the planned K-wire removal scheduled in two weeks. He is expected to begin active thumb movement soon after and gradually return to his everyday activities.