54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 Kicks Off at Chinsurah

The heart of West Bengal today became the epicentre of Indian handball as the 54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 commenced at the Netaji Subhas Sports Arena, Priyonagar, Chinsura, Hooghly. The prestigious six-day championship will run from December 15 to December 20, 2025, bringing together the nation’s finest handball talent in a celebration of sporting excellence, competitive spirit, and national pride.

The championship is being organised by the West Bengal State Handball Association (WBSHA) in collaboration with Techno India Group, under the aegis of the Handball Association India (HAI). With world-class facilities and an enthusiastic sporting culture, Chinsurah is set to host an unforgettable national tournament.

A total of four championship courts have been prepared at the state-of-the-art Netaji Subhas Sports Arena. Teams from across States, Union Territories, Services, and Boards are competing in eight pools, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the pre-quarter finals, followed by knockout stages.

The stakes are high, as the top eight teams from this championship will qualify for the upcoming National Games in Meghalaya, while performances in this tournament will also be considered for Asian Games team selection.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group, said, “I am very happy today that we have brought this kind of a national event to Chinsura. This is my birthplace and I hope this is the first of many more big sports championships here.”

Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General, Handball Association India, remarked, “I am very happy that we are organising such an important event like this at a beautiful venue like this.”

Asit Majumdar, MLA, Chinsura, said, “It is a moment of pride that such a huge sports university has come up here. It marks its journey with such an important tournament. I congratulate Satyam Roychowdhury for this and wish the games all the best.”

Ram Chakraborty, Mayor of Chandernagore, added, “This kind of an event is a pride for the region. I congratulate everyone associated with this event on making it a grand success. I take this opportunity to congratulate Techno India Group for making this sports university here.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Tapan Dasgupta, MLA, Saptagram, said that hosting the championship was an important moment for the region and wished the event grand success.

Soumitra Ghosh, Chairman, Chinsura Municipality, wished the players all the very best and extended his congratulations to Techno India Group for its continued success and growth.

Tournament Highlights

Event: 54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship 2025

Dates: December 15–20, 2025

Venue: Netaji Subhas Sports Arena, Chinsurah, Hooghly

Courts: 4 championship game fields

Pools: 8

Qualification: Top 2 teams from each pool

Knockout Stage: Pre-quarter finals onwards

Future Pathways:

Top 8 teams qualify for National Games (Meghalaya)

Basis for Asian Games team selection

Participating Teams (States / UTs / Services / Boards)

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Railways, Services, and HAI Camp Office.