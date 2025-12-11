This December, two beloved global icons, Baileys by Diageo India and Starbucks, come together to celebrate the flavours, rituals, and small magical joys that define the holiday season. Developed exclusively for Starbucks for the first time, the beverages bring together Starbucks handcrafted beverage expertise with Baileys’ signature Irish Cream flavour, creating a festive line up designed for warmth, joy, and everyday indulgence.

Starbucks has shaped the culture of coffeehouse rituals in India, while Baileys has long been celebrated globally for its unmistakably creamy, dessert-led flavour. Their coming together brings consumers familiar favourites with a festive twist that feels both comforting and delightfully unexpected. The holiday line-up showcases the depth and versatility of Baileys’ signature flavour, paired with Starbucks most-loved formats:

Signature Irish Latte: Starbucks signature latte infused with the rich flavour of Baileys Irish Cream non-alcoholic syrup, finished with a sprinkle of chocolate powder: cozy, nostalgic, perfect for winter mornings

Signature Irish Frappuccino: Smooth premium arabica espresso swirled with Baileys Irish Cream non-alcoholic syrup and topped with a whipped Irish inspired cream: smooth, playful, ideal for holiday celebrations

Signature Irish Cold Brew: Signature steeped Cold Brew meets Baileys Irish non-alcoholic flavoured sweet cream and garnished with chocolate dust: refreshing and full of joy

Signature Irish Matcha: A creative fusion of Baileys Irish Cream non-alcoholic flavoured milk topped with airy matcha foam and a light sprinkle of chocolate: fresh and delightfully festive

Signature Irish Reserve® Shakerato: Available only at Starbucks Reserve stores in Mumbai and Gurugram, rich espresso shaken with Baileys Irish Cream non-alcoholic syrup and vanilla sweet cream, topped with a Baileys coffee whipped cream and chocolate dust: serving the merry magic

Mitali Maheshwari, Head of Product and Marketing, TATA Starbucks, shared, “Our holiday lineup has always been about comfort, connection, and the joy of shared moments. Partnering with Baileys lets us elevate that emotion, bringing together their iconic creamy flavour, now in a non-alcoholic syrup format with the seasonal favourites our customers love. It’s an indulgent, playful collaboration designed to spark joy, invite togetherness, and make this holiday season feel a little more magical.”

Ruchira Jaitly, CMO at Diageo India, shared, “We are thrilled to bring together the velvety richness of Baileys with handcrafted beverages from Starbucks. This collaboration is a showcase of our commitment to crafting elevated, non-alcoholic indulgence for all occasions and consumers. Baileys has always been about celebrating life’s little treats and the moments that make the season feel special. Bringing our signature creamy flavour in a non-alcoholic format to Starbucks India allows us to reimagine indulgence for the holidays in a way that is warm, familiar, and beautifully uplifting.”

With Starbucks beverage mastery and Baileys’ signature non-alcoholic syrup flavour, this partnership brings a new festive ritual to India, celebrating choice, comfort, and the pleasures of small, joyful moments.

The Baileys x Starbucks limited edition beverages will be available starting 10th December, starting INR 355 across all Starbucks India stores.