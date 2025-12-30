BNCCI Hosts Industrial Conclave alongside 37th Industrial India Trade Fair in Kolkata

The Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) successfully organised the Industrial Conclave in conjunction with the 37th Industrial India Trade Fair (IITF) at the Bagbazar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Ground, Kolkata. The trade fair commenced on December 19, 2025 and will continue till January 1, 2026. The initiative brought together policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats and entrepreneurs on a common platform to deliberate on key issues related to trade, industrial growth and the MSME ecosystem.

The Industrial Conclave served as a focused knowledge and dialogue platform, facilitating discussions on emerging trade trends, industrial policy, investment opportunities, global partnerships and the evolving role of MSMEs in India’s economic growth. The sessions encouraged meaningful exchanges between government representatives, industry experts and international stakeholders, highlighting pathways for sustainable industrial development and enhanced cross-border collaboration.

The 37th Industrial India Trade Fair (IITF) reaffirmed BNCCI’s commitment to strengthening MSMEs, promoting indigenous industries and celebrating India’s rich legacy of trade and craftsmanship. The fair provided a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, artisans and manufacturers to showcase their products, connect with buyers and explore new business opportunities.

Together, the conclave and trade fair emerged as a premier industrial and consumer exposition showcasing MSMEs, manufacturing excellence, innovation, handicrafts and diverse business opportunities. The combined initiative aimed to foster meaningful dialogue between government, industry and international stakeholders while strengthening regional, national and global trade linkages.

Dr. Sashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge, Department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of West Bengal, addressed key aspects of trade, industrial development and inclusive economic growth. She said,“ West Bengal is steadily strengthening its trade and economic engagement with global partners such as the UK, with a clear focus on empowering MSMEs, artisans and the creative economy. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we are developing dedicated infrastructure including the Gems and Jewellery Park in Howrah, district-level industry parks and affordable land for enterprises, while also ensuring market access through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Our initiatives aim to take Bengal’s handicrafts, design excellence and manufacturing strength to national and international markets, while promoting inclusive development in regions like Jhargram through education, culture and skill-led growth.”

Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, East & Northeast India, addressed the gathering and shared valuable insights on the India–UK Free Trade Agreement and the expanding scope of bilateral trade cooperation. He highlighted that the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement marks a turning point for businesses, with nearly 99 per cent of tariff lines liberalised, creating significant opportunities for Indian exporters. Emphasising West Bengal and eastern India’s strong manufacturing and artisanal base, he noted the UK’s high-value consumer market and business-friendly ecosystem as ideal for scaling globally. Dr. Fleming encouraged exporters, MSMEs and creative enterprises to leverage the agreement to build sustainable partnerships, enhance market access and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director of British Council(UK),East & Northeast India, Ritwik Das, Chairman, Foreign Trade, Industry and Property Management Standing Committee,BNCCI, Subhas Chandra Maity, OSD, Jhargram University; Dr. Syed Nurus Salam, Registrar, Sadhu Ram- Chand Murmu University of Jhargram; ;Dhiman Das, Executive Director, K.C. Das Private Limited; Harihar Prasad Mondal, Special Secretary, Public Health Engineering Dept. ,Govt. of WB; Aloke Sarkar, Hony. Treasurer, BNCCI; and among other distinguished dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar Banik, President, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI), said that the Industrial Conclave and the 37th Industrial India Trade Fair reflect BNCCI’s continued efforts to build strong bridges between policy, industry and global partners by bringing MSMEs, innovators and decision-makers together to foster collaboration, sustainable growth and enhanced trade engagement within India and internationally. He added that BNCCI is planning a delegation visit to the UK to engage with chambers of commerce and industry bodies, understand global best practices, and explore avenues to create greater market access and meaningful opportunities for Bengal’s artisans and MSMEs in international markets and showcase the social welfare schemes of govt. of west Bengal like Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar etc. Through this initiative, BNCCI once again underscored its role as a catalyst for industry development, policy advocacy and enterprise growth, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a resilient and inclusive industrial ecosystem in the region.