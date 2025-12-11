Celebrate Christmas & New Year With Festive Special Cuisines & Music To Suit The Mood At Chapter 2

Chapter 2, Kolkata’s iconic retro dining destination known for its exquisite Continental and European cuisine and signature live music experience, is all set to celebrate Christmas and New Year in true vintage style. This festive season, Chapter 2 invites you to indulge in an irresistible lineup of specially curated delicacies crafted to capture the warmth of Christmas and the exuberance of the New Year. The menu promises a charming blend of nostalgia, gourmet flavours, and soulful music – creating the perfect setting for a memorable celebration.

Enjoy live music performance by Retrocats on 25th December 2025 and 31st December 2025 from 7.30 pm onwards.

What: Christmas & New Year At Chapter 2

Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue Outlet

P-377, Hemanta Mukhopadhay Sarani, Off Southern Avenue, Kolkata – 700029

When: 24th December, 2025 to 1st January, 2026

Festive Feast Specials: Roasted Turkey in Cranberry / Maple Glaze Sauce, Sizzling Roasted Turkey in Rosemary Sauce, Sage & Orange Roast Turkey, Rost Duck in Hoisin / Orange Sauce, Bacon-Wrapped Roast Turkey with Pineapple Salsa, Pineapple Honey-Glazed Ham Steak, Lobster Thermidor, Baked Whole Beckty, Bavarian Meatloaf with Pepper Sauce, Grilled Bratwurst with Pepper Sauce, Traditional Beef Ragu, , Broccoli & Cauliflower Casserole, Vegan Meatball, Vegan Shepherd’s Pie and Mushroom Piccata

On the Menu: Spanish Style Squid Steak With Butter Garlic Sauce, Poached Salmon, Salmon Steak, Braised Octopus With Red Wine Sauce, Trout In Butter Pepper Garlic Trout, Chicken Ala Kiev, Prawn On Toast, Devilled Crab, Chicken Stroganoff, Pork Vindaloo, Seafood Chowder, Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce, Prawn Cocktail & Caramel Custard

Time: 12.00 pm to 12.00 am ( on other days)

24th December 12.00 pm to 2.00 am

25 th December 12.00 pm to 2.00 am

31st December 12.00 pm to 2.00 am

1st January 2026 12.00 pm to 2.00 am

Meal For Two: Rs 1500/- plus taxes