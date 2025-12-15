Who: Kaldi Bean Cafe

What: Holiday Specials

When: 20th December 2025 till 10th January 2026

Time: 12 PM to 10:30 PM

Where: 23/10, Gariahat Road, Gariahat, Kolkata

Where: This festive season, Kaldi Bean Cafe invites you to soak in the warmth and cheer of Christmas and New Year with its specially curated Holiday Specials. Thoughtfully crafted for winter indulgence, the menu celebrates comfort dining with a festive touch—perfect for leisurely gatherings, heartfelt conversations, and end-of-year celebrations. From soulful starters and hearty mains to timeless desserts, the Christmas & New Year menu promises a delightful dining experience, encouraging guests to savour moments, share memories, and welcome the new year in true festive spirit.

On the Menu: The festive spread featuring our Lamb Shank; Pork Ribs; Blueberry Cheesecake with Roselle Sauce; Tiramisu; Orange Posset; Hot Chocolate; Pancakes; a range of in-house cookies Butter Cookies and Chocolate Chip Cookies; and Mixed Fruit Cake soaked in all delicious alcohol.

Cost for Two: ₹ 800 plus taxes