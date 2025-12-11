Christmas & New Year Special Menu At Chaudhury & Company

This festive season, celebrate the charm of Christmas and New Year with an indulgent culinary experience at Chaudhury & Company. Enjoy a nostalgic feast inspired by Bengal’s iconic Pice Hotel culture, featuring traditional favourites and festive specials thoughtfully curated to delight both passionate food lovers and discerning connoisseurs.

Where: Chaudhury & Company

24C Deshpriyo Park West (Opp. Oudh 1590) Kolkata – 700029

When: 24th December, 2025 – 1st January, 2026

On the menu:

Ono Rokum Fish Fry, Hansher Dimer Devil, Gondhoraj Chicken Shile Bata Murgi, Railway Murgir Jhol Khelar Mather Mutton Stew,Kochu Pata Chingri, Bhetki Paturi, Morich Magsho, Kakra Bhapa, Aam, Kasundi Bhekti,Pice Hotel Special Thali, Chingri Pulao, Basanti Pulao, Luci, Koraishutir Kochuri, Bhaja Masala Alur Dom, Phulkopir Roast, Misti Doi, Channar Payesh & Paan

Timings: 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Meal For Two: Rs 1100/- plus tax