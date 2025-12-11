This festive season, celebrate the spirit of Christmas and New Year with an indulgent Awadhi feast at Oudh 1590. Savour an exceptional selection of signature dishes, thoughtfully crafted to delight both discerning connoisseurs and passionate food lovers.

On the menu: Mushroom Galawati Kabab, Lasuni Palak, Paneer Rezala, Subz Kofta Kaliya, Murgh Zafrani Kabab, Murgh Kali Mirch Mahi Sugandhi Kabab, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Gosht Tehri, Raan Biriyani, Awadhi Handi Biriyani, Gosht Kundan Kaliya, Gosht Khade Masala, Murgh Irani and Phirni among the rest.

Where: All outlets of Oudh 1590

When: 24th December, 2025 – 1st January, 2026

Timings: 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Meal For Two: Rs 1200/- plus tax