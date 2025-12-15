Dabur Brings Ayurveda Closer to Modern Consumers with Contemporary Packaging & Awareness Drive

The world’s largest Ayurvedic healthcare company Dabur India Ltd. announced the launch of a major strategic programme comprising a series of interventions to bring Ayurveda closer to modern lifestyles and make it more appealing to the new generation of health-conscious consumers.

Recognizing the growing global interest in holistic wellness, Dabur’s initiative focuses on three key pillars of modernizing the packaging for a wider appeal; knowledge sharing through ‘Ayurveda Samvad’ and community outreach through health camps.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhuwaneshwar Pandey, Brand Manager – Ethicals, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Dabur has rolled out its entire range of Ayurvedic medicines and ethical products in fresh, contemporary packaging. The new design features bold brand identities, vibrant colours, and improved readability, ensuring stronger shelf presence and consumer connect. This transformation reflects Dabur’s commitment to blending tradition with modern aesthetics while maintaining the authenticity of Ayurveda.”

To deepen consumer understanding, Dabur is hosting its flagship event “Ayurveda Samvad” in Kolkata. This platform will bring together leading Ayurvedic doctors, researchers, and key opinion leaders for SAMBHASA sessions, or interactive discussions on Ayurveda’s scientific foundation, practical applications, and its role in addressing modern lifestyle challenges. The event aims to create actionable strategies and open new research avenues for integrating Ayurveda into everyday life.

Continuing its legacy of social responsibility, Dabur also announced plans to expand its nationwide health camps, offering free health check-ups, Ayurvedic medicines, diagnostic investigations, and treatment to underserved communities. This initiative reinforces Dabur’s mission to make holistic healthcare accessible to all.

Mr. Ranjan Banerjee, Ethical Sales Head-East, Dabur India Ltd. said, “Ayurveda is not just an ancient tradition; for us at Dabur, it’s a field of modern science. We are the custodians of this great wisdom, but we also have a responsibility to prove its benefits with hard evidence. That is why we combine the wisdom of the old texts with cutting-edge research, clinical trials, and strict quality checks. Our products are ‘Validated by Heritage, Vindicated by Science.’ This blend of tradition and modern proof is what makes Ayurveda believable and effective for today’s new generation.”

With consumers increasingly seeking natural and preventive healthcare solutions, Dabur’s multi-pronged approach ensures Ayurveda is not just a tradition but a trusted, modern health system that fits seamlessly into today’s fast-paced lives.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Limited is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. With a 141-year legacy of quality and trust, Dabur products today reach 8 out of 10 Indian households, an enduring testament to the faith generations have placed in us. Our portfolio today includes three Rs 1,000 crore brands, alongside three Rs 500 crore brands and 16 brands in the Rs 100-500 crore range. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food& Beverages category.