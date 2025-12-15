Dalmia Bharat Group, a leading cement and sugar conglomerate in India, observed ‘Sewa Diwas’ across its pan-India operations to commemorate the 121st Birth Anniversary of its revered founder, Shri Jai Dayal Dalmia Ji – a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, whose life was rooted in unwavering values and selfless service. Held from 4th to 11th December across the Group’s 25 locations in India including manufacturing units, regional offices and Corporate office, Sewa Diwas honoured its founder’s enduring legacy of compassion, humility, integrity, and service to society. This year, the celebrations were anchored in the theme of Sustainability, highlighting his vision for responsible growth and ecological stewardship. Across locations, employees, partners, and communities through collective action, undertook plantation and cleanliness drives, launched recycling awareness initiatives, visited orphanages and old-age homes as part of ‘Ann Daan’, and carried out infrastructure and redevelopment work in neighbouring communities. Value-based interactions and community engagement ‘Nukkad Natak’ sessions further strengthened the culture of responsible citizenship and ethical living championed by its founder.

As part of the Sewa Diwas, Dalmia Cement implemented a series of developmental initiatives in Midnapore, benefiting over 664 community members. The company developed an all-weather badminton court at Beuncha Ground, contributing to enhanced community recreation spaces, while other key activities including a plantation drive, blood donation camp, sewing machine distribution, and school bag distribution to underprivileged students. The company also recognised four village volunteers for supporting community development efforts, awarding each ₹2,000 and a certificate.

Commenting on the significance of the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Unit Head, BCW, DCBL, said, “At Dalmia Bharat, Sewa Diwas is not just a tribute to our founder; it is a living expression of his ideals. Each initiative undertaken this week reflects our resolve to build responsibly, care deeply and contribute meaningfully to the communities and ecosystems that sustain us. From strengthening green cover to restoring community spaces and extending care to the vulnerable, every initiative reflects his enduring vision of conscious progress. It is a reminder that growth must always be rooted in responsibility towards both people and the planet.”

As part of Sewa Diwas, Dalmia Bharat also carried forward its legacy-led recognition initiatives, honouring long-standing contribution and transformation through: DIKSHa Kendra Sarvashreshtha Pradarshak – recognising three DIKSHa candidates who excelled in skill development and community impact ; Gram Parivartan Shreshtha Pradarshan Puraskar – awarded to four individuals driving meaningful rural transformation and Satat Karmi Puraskar – honouring employees for dedication, consistent performance, and upholding the Group’s values.

Sewa Diwas stands as a reaffirmation of Dalmia Bharat’s belief that true growth is value-led, community-rooted, and purpose-driven. By embedding sustainability and service into everyday action, the Group continues to honour the life and vision of a man who led with heart, served in silence, and dedicated his existence to the betterment of society.