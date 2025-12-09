EMCX 2025 Marks a Milestone Year for WebEngage as BLACK and CDPx Redefine the Future of Martech

WebEngage, South Asia’s leading retention and customer engagement platform, concluded the final edition of EMCX 2025 in Gurugram, completing a high-impact three-city series that began in Mumbai and continued in Bengaluru. As a full-stack, data-driven marketing ecosystem, WebEngage enables brands to unify insights, engagement, personalization, and lifecycle automation on one platform.

WebEngage EMCX Edition 25′ set a new benchmark for customer engagement excellence – proud to bring industry leaders together under one roof



EMCX (EngageMint CX), the company’s flagship Martech showcase, brings together industry leaders, product builders, CRM specialists, and marketers to explore the future of retention-led growth. The 2025 editions introduced WebEngage’s next wave of innovation, featuring BLACK, CDPx, purpose-built AI Agents, and major enhancements across Analytics and Segmentation.



Across all three cities, EMCX saw strong participation from growth, marketing, product, and data teams, all experiencing how WebEngage is redefining customer engagement with real-time decisioning, composable data models, and autonomous lifecycle marketing. The final edition in Gurugram also featured leaders from diverse organisations who shared insights on building strong data foundations and CRM-led growth engines that drive measurable, business-first outcomes.



EMCX 2025: WHAT MADE IT A STANDOUT SERIES

Across three editions, EMCX showcased:

BLACK, the industry’s first real-time, outcome-driven decisioning agent

CDPx, the world’s first composable CDP inside a Martech platform

Purpose-built AI Agents for segmentation, content, insights, and journey orchestration

Analytics 2.0, featuring revamped Funnels, Events, Session Analytics, and more

A strong hiring initiative that supported India’s growing pool of growth and retention talent

The event series highlighted WebEngage’s commitment to building a future where lifecycle management, personalization, and customer success operate autonomously with full transparency.



“EMCX has been a celebration of what Martech can achieve when powerful technology meets deep customer understanding. BLACK is our biggest leap toward real-time, outcome-led engagement, and the industry’s excitement has been incredible. We also ran India’s biggest hiring drive for growth marketing professionals with MetaMorph, connecting 40+ leading brands with 500+ pre-screened candidates across 100+ growth roles,” said Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage.



“CDPx is the world’s first composable CDP inside a retention platform. It gives brands the flexibility to build data models that mirror their business, moving beyond rigid user – event structures and enabling richer, more connected customer intelligence. This depth is what sets the foundation for autonomous lifecycle management,” added Ankit Utreja, Co-founder and CTO, WebEngage.



“Renewal predictability, CLM improvement, autonomous journeys, and integrated reminders are finally achievable with CDPx. This is a significant unlock for financial services brands,” said Nitin Khanna, VP Marketing, Acko.



“CDPx gives us the flexibility to mirror our product catalog and user lifecycle without workarounds. This clarity will change how we drive CRM at scale,” said Anil Gelra, Co-founder, Snapmint.



“At EMCX, our conversation reinforced a simple truth: sustainable, profitable growth comes from strong data foundations. The real unlock in martech is not the tools on the surface, but the technology, data architectures, intelligence layers and automation beneath it that quietly power smarter decisions at scale,” said Mikhil Raj, Chief Product Officer, BlueStone.



“At EMCX, what really stood out was how WebEngage makes customer data easier to use and brings different systems together seamlessly. The way WebEngage brings these layers together shows how Martech can do more than run campaigns, it can actually improve the entire customer journey and drive steady, measurable growth. WebEngage’s ability to connect data, simplify systems, and organise CRM processes shows how technology can make customer lifecycle management clearer, stronger, and easier to scale.” said Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder & CMO, Cashify.



“The response across all three editions has been exceptional. EMCX reflects how brands are shifting from channel-based engagement to lifecycle-led customer success and value creation. Over the last 3–4 months, our teams have worked closely with key accounts to deeply understand their evolving needs, and what you see here today is the outcome of that collaboration,” mentioned Keyur Dhami, SVP Customer Success, WebEngage.



“BLACK represents a new era for WebEngage. It brings intelligence, speed, and clarity to decisions that were previously rule-based and manual. With the world’s first outcome-driven agents built into the platform, BLACK has the potential to change how brands think about retention entirely,” said Abhijat Shukla, Vice President of Data Science at WebEngage.



“We built Analytics 2.0 to give teams visibility, speed, and accuracy. Funnels, Events, Session Analytics, and cohorts now work seamlessly with CDPx and BLACK, creating the most powerful analytics toolkit to move from insight to action with absolute clarity,” shared Amit Shinde, Director of Products, WebEngage.



BLACK and CDPx marked a breakthrough moment for WebEngage, reaffirming its leadership in customer engagement and retention innovation. EMCX 2025 has set the tone for how brands will leverage data, automation, and AI to build more profitable and sustainable growth engines.



