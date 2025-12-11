Enjoy a Magical Winter Holiday at Jhore Jore Jongole, Sundarbans
This winter, escape into the heart of Bengal’s mangroves and experience nature, wildlife and serenity like never before. Jhore Jore Jongole the eco-friendly heritage resort in the Sundarbans invites you to celebrate Christmas and New Year with unforgettable family getaways, picnics and weekend retreats. With thoughtfully designed stay packages, exciting safaris and a specially curated festive menu, it’s the perfect destination to welcome the holiday season.
What: Winter Vacation at Jhore Jore Jongole
Where: Jhore Jore Jongole, Eco Heritage Resort, Jharkhali, Sundarban,
Plot No. 126, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal – 743312
When: 24th December 2025 to 1st January 2026
On the Menu Specials: Luchi, Basanti Pulao, Aloor Dom, Haser Dimer Devil, Kasha, Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry and Rasmalai.
Special Attractions: Jungle Safari in the famous mangrove forests of the Sunderbans, a tour to the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and Baul music programme in the evening.
Pocket Pinch: 5600 INR plus taxes for two (Boarding & Lodging)
1250 INR plus taxes for two (Lunch or Dinner)