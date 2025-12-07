Estonia’s exports to India are witnessing a steady and promising rise, reflecting deepening trade engagement and growing confidence among Estonian businesses in the Indian market. This momentum is further reinforced by a marked increase in interest across industry bodies and business fraternities toward India as a priority growth destination. A significant milestone in this trajectory was the successful visit of an Estonian Food & Beverage (F&B) sector delegation to India in the first week of December, which yielded strong commercial leads, valuable buyer interactions, and a clearer, on-ground understanding of India’s dynamic and rapidly evolving consumer market.

Estonia Ambassador to India – H.E. Ms. Marje Luup with Estonian Company Saku Brewery and Indian counterpart HS Oberoi Spirits

One of the delegates – Saku Brewery’s Export Manager, Margus Masing, the company’s collaboration with India began through the strong support of KredEx, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), and the Estonian Embassy in India.

“I would like to extend special thanks to the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, KredEx, and Ambassador Marje Luup, who place great value on the success of Estonia’s food and beverage industry and strongly support the promotion of domestic exports. Thanks to their efforts, the cooperation between Saku Brewery and HS Oberoi Spirits became a reality,” said Masing.

He highlighted that the partnership with HS Oberoi Spirits has progressed very successfully. “Our collaboration with HS Oberoi Spirits has been excellent — the first container of Saku products arrived in India in July, and another order is already awaiting shipment. At the moment, Saku products are available in the Delhi region, but HS Oberoi Spirits is strongly committed to building our brands across India. Our shared goal is to expand into additional cities and regions. India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing markets, and we are delighted that Saku products are now available there, with local consumers appreciating our packaging, distinctive flavours, and high quality,” explained Margus Masing.

As per Indian counterpart, HS Oberoi Spirits – the role of Estonia Trade Office and equal zeal from Estonian F&B companies brought Estonia’s historic Saku Brewery to India through its partnership with HS Oberoi Spirits. The collaboration stands as a strong early example of the value that shared heritage, craftsmanship, and open trade can create between the two nations. HS Oberoi Spirits is a strategic import and distribution partner committed to building long-term, value-driven collaborations between global beverage brands and the Indian market.

Hardarshan Singh Oberoi, Founder, HS Oberoi Spirits, said, “We are delighted to support this growing relationship between India and Estonia. Partnerships like these celebrate craftsmanship, culture, and shared ambition — and we look forward to building many more meaningful stories together.”

Manveer Singh Oberoi, Founder, HS Oberoi Spirits, said, “Indian consumers today value authenticity and thoughtful product narratives. Collaborating with Estonia allows us to bring distinctive global experiences to India’s evolving premium beverage landscape.”

Further joint initiatives and category-building programs are expected to be explored in the coming months as both countries work toward expanding commercial and cultural engagement.