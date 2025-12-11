The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) today inaugurated its 61st edition of Annual Seminar 2025 in New Delhi with a strong call to accelerate India’s shift toward integrated nutrient management and climate smart agriculture. Themed “Fertiliser Management for a Green Future: Catalyzing Farmers’ Empowerment”, the seminar set the tone for three days of high-level discussions, held between December 10-12 at Pullman New Delhi, on the country’s evolving nutrient ecosystem and the reforms needed to secure long-term food security and soil health.

Inaugurating the seminar, Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department Of Fertilizers Minstery of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, said, “As custodians of the nation’s food security, we must embrace a future where inorganic and organic solutions coexist, precision technologies reach every village, and innovations like nano-fertilizers are pursued not as commercial products, but as national missions. The shrinking land, rising demand, and changing climate leave us no choice—our policies, science and industry must converge to build a resilient nutrient ecosystem that protects both our farmers and our future.”

Sharing his perspective, Mr S. Sankarasubramanian, Chairman FAI and MD and CEO of Coromandel International, said, “Theme of this year’s seminar reflects our collective vision of fostering a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector, that not only ensures food security but also safeguards our environment for future generations. The time has come to move from a paradigm of productivity alone to one that balances productivity with sustainability.”

The inaugural day also saw the release of four significant FAI publications – Fertiliser Statistics 2024-25, Specialty Fertiliser and Micronutrient Statistics 2024-25, Sustainable Soil And Nutrient Management in India and the latest edition of the Fertiliser (Control) Order 1985.

FAI also celebrated excellence across the sector through awards that recognised achievements in production performance, technical innovation, safety, environmental protection, digital farming, bio and organic fertiliser promotion, micronutrient marketing, farm technology transfer and creative communication.

The event drew more than 1500 delegates, including global supply partners, policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, technology innovators, environmental experts and farmer representatives. The inaugural session also witnessed the presence of Dr. Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Director General, FAI, and Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, Co-Chairman FAI and Managing Director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited.