HP announces special winter offers on latest products

HP is offering exciting discounts and special deals on its latest range of laptops, accessories, and printers during the winter season. Shoppers can enjoy savings on the new AI OmniBook laptops, as well as the OMEN, Victus, and HP 14/15 series, giving them plenty of options to choose from.

These exclusive offers are available[i] at HP World Stores, HP authorized offline sellers and HP Online Store, till 31st January 2026[ii], giving consumers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their tech.

HP OMEN laptops

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 20,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop while purchasing an OMEN [iii]

Get a HyperX Cloud X Stinger Core 2 Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3,727 at just Rs 499 when purchasing OMEN laptops in RTX 5000 series [iv]

Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6,397 at just Rs 999 when purchasing OMEN laptops in RTX 5000 series [v]

Get a HyperX Solo Cast Black Microphone worth Rs 7,527 at just Rs 499 when purchasing OMEN laptops in RTX 5000 series [vi]

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP OMEN laptops[vii]



HP Victus laptops

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 10, 000 on exchanging an old HP laptop while purchasing a Victus [viii]

Get a HyperX Cloud X Stinger Core 2 Wired Headset (Black) worth Rs 3,727 at just Rs 499 when purchasing Victus laptops in RTX 5000 series [ix]

Get a HyperX Knight Bag Pack worth Rs 6,397 at just Rs 999 when purchasing Victus laptops in RTX 5000 series [x]

Get a HyperX Solo Cast Black Microphone worth Rs 7,527 at just Rs 499 when purchasing Victus laptops in RTX 5000 series [xi]

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP Victus laptops[xii]



HP OmniBook laptops

Upto Rs 15,000 cashback with leading banks [xiii]

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 20,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook Ultra or OmniBook X laptop[xiv]

HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs 15,000 on exchanging an old HP laptop while purchasing an OmniBook 5 or OmniBook 7 laptop [xv]

Enjoy 1-year extended warranty and 3-year Protegent Antivirus at Rs 499 on the purchase of HP Omnibook 3 / 5 / 7 laptops [xvi]

Enjoy 1-year extended warranty and 3-year Protegent Antivirus at just Rs 99 on the purchase of HP Omnibook X, X Flip, Ultra and Ultra Flip laptops [xvii]

Get free 3-month Grammarly Pro subscription on the purchase of HP OmniBook laptops [xviii]

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP OmniBook laptops[xix]

HP 14/ 15 series

Upto Rs 15,000 cashback with leading banks [xx]

Get HP Bluetooth Headphone 500 worth Rs 3,997 at just Rs 499 on the purchase of HP 14 / 15 Ultra 7 laptops [xxi]

Get HP M090 wireless mouse worth Rs 999 at just Rs 299 on the purchase of HP 14 / 15 laptops [xxii]

No cost EMI on the purchase of HP 14 / 15 laptops[xxiii]



Microsoft 365 Subscription

Productivity on-the-go with a 1-year subscription of Microsoft 365 worth Rs 4,899 at Rs 499 on the purchase of HP Omen, Victus, OmniBook and 14 / 15 laptops[xxiv].



Tata Play Binge Subscription

Get JioHotstar, Zee5, FanCode, Aha and many more OTT apps worth Rs 1,794 at just Rs 999 for 6 months on the purchase of HP Omen, Victus, OmniBook and 14 / 15 laptops[xxv].