I Tried 7 Best GoFundMe Alternatives (Raise More, Pay Less)

You shouldn’t have to lose control of your donor data and rely on a third-party platform just to create a fundraising campaign.

But that’s exactly what happens when you hit ‘launch’ on GoFundMe.

Thankfully, there are plenty of GoFundMe alternatives out there. Some let you maintain 100% control over your donor relationships, others offer a more professional experience, and many provide features that GoFundMe simply doesn’t have.

With that in mind, I’ve spent the last few months testing everything from simple donation plugins to full-featured crowdfunding platforms.

I even spoke with fundraisers who’ve successfully used external platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo to help me understand when they’re the best option.

Now, I’m using all that hands-on experience to bring you the definitive guide to the best GoFundMe alternatives. Here are the top WordPress plugins, external platforms, and form builders that you can use when GoFundMe just doesn’t cut it.

Quick Overview of the Best GoFundMe Alternatives

If you’re in a hurry, here’s my quick pick of the best donation plugins and platforms:

Product Starting Price Best For Key Feature Platform Fees Charitable $69/year Organizations wanting custom fundraising campaigns Customizable donation forms with templates 0% transaction fees WP Simple Pay $49.50/year Simple Stripe-based donation forms Seamless Stripe payment integration 0% transaction fees WPForms $49.50/year Simple yet powerful form builder with donation support Drag-and-drop form builder with templates 0% transaction fees GiveWP $149/year Comprehensive donation management in WordPress Complete donor management and reporting tools 2% fee (lite version only) Formidable Forms $79.60/year Complex and dynamic donation forms Advanced form builder with conditional logic 3% application fee (Lite, Expired, Basic, & Plus licenses) Kickstarter 5% fee on funded projects Creative projects Global crowdfunding platform for creative projects 5% Indiegogo 5% platform fee, plus 3% payment processing fee Flexible campaign types with versatile funding options Flexible and fixed funding options 5% platform fee, plus 3% payment processing fee

Why Not Use GoFundMe?

When you need to raise money online, GoFundMe is often the first name that pops into people’s minds. It’s certainly popular, but relying on it can come with hidden costs and downsides.

Here are the main reasons why I recommend looking for a GoFundMe alternative, and especially accepting donations through your own website:

You avoid the “voluntary tip” model: GoFundMe removed its core platform fee, but it now asks your donors for a voluntary tip to support the platform. This can be confusing or distracting for your supporters and may reduce the amount they intend to give to your cause. When you use a WordPress plugin, you only pay the standard payment processor fee (from Stripe or PayPal) without asking donors for an extra platform contribution.

This can be confusing or distracting for your supporters and may reduce the amount they intend to give to your cause. When you use a WordPress plugin, you only pay the standard payment processor fee (from Stripe or PayPal) without asking donors for an extra platform contribution. You own your supporter list: This one is huge. When you use a plugin on your own site, you have full access to your donor information. This means you can build your own email list, send personalized updates, and build real relationships that last long after the campaign is over.

This one is huge. When you use a plugin on your own site, you have full access to your donor information. This means you can build your own email list, send personalized updates, and build real relationships that last long after the campaign is over. You get a professional, branded Look: Instead of a standard GoFundMe page that looks like everyone else’s, you can create a donation page that perfectly matches your website’s look and feel. This builds trust and makes your project look much more professional.

Instead of a standard GoFundMe page that looks like everyone else’s, you can create a donation page that perfectly matches your website’s look and feel. This builds trust and makes your project look much more professional. You unlock powerful fundraising tools: Many plugins and platforms come with features that GoFundMe doesn’t offer. I’ve seen people use a GoFundMe alternative to set up recurring monthly donations, create team fundraising pages, and even track offline donations like cash or checks.

Many plugins and platforms come with features that GoFundMe doesn’t offer. I’ve seen people use a GoFundMe alternative to set up recurring monthly donations, create team fundraising pages, and even track offline donations like cash or checks. You’re in complete control: Your fundraising page lives on your website. You don’t have to worry about a platform changing its rules or shutting down your page. It’s your campaign, on your terms.

Choosing the right tool always depends on your specific needs. But moving away from a one-size-fits-all platform like GoFundMe gives you the freedom and power to build a thriving community around your cause.

How I Test and Review Donation Platforms / Plugins When I recommend any tool or WordPress plugin, I make sure all my advice comes from real-world experience. I’ve seen firsthand how the right tool makes all the difference, and how the wrong one can cause real problems. I remember testing crowdfunding platforms that looked good but failed when I tried to do something simple, like download a list of donor email addresses. That’s why I developed a thorough, hands-on testing process. I put every single tool through a series of real-world scenarios so I can tell you what it’s really like to use it. Here’s a peek at my testing checklist: I check for compatibility: A fundraising tool must work well with your other plugins and your WordPress theme. I also test how it integrates with popular email marketing services and other essential tools you may be using on your site. I set up a real campaign: I don’t just look at screenshots. I build an actual donation form from scratch and test the entire experience from the supporter’s point of view. I want to know exactly what your donors will see. I test the donor data: This is a huge one for me. Can you actually export your supporters’ information easily? I check to see how complete that data is, and whether it’s a format you can actually use for your email list or records. I contact customer support: I’ll reach out to the support team with a few common questions that I know our readers will have. I then time how long it takes for them to respond, and how helpful those responses actually are.

Why Trust WPBeginner? Here at WPBeginner, we’ve been helping people with their WordPress websites for over 15 years. We’ve guided millions of people through choosing the right tools for their websites and online businesses. Beyond that, we’ve personally gained hands-on experience in the world of fundraising and nonprofit operations via our Balkhi Foundation, including building schools and providing scholarships. This background gives us a unique perspective on which donation tools truly deliver. Our promise to you is simple: we only recommend products that we would confidently use on our own projects. You can read more about this process in our editorial guidelines.

Now, let’s take a look at my top picks for all kinds of nonprofits and fundraising campaigns.

1. Charitable – Best GoFundMe Alternative for Custom Donation Campaigns

Charitable Pros ✅ Comprehensive donor management portal

✅ Highly customizable donation forms

✅ Supports multiple payment gateways

✅ Easy offline donation management

✅ Detailed reporting tools Charitable Cons ❌ Peer-to-peer fundraising requires Pro plan or higher

❌ Initial setup can be complex for beginners Pricing Starts at $69/year. 0% transaction fees. Best For Organizations needing advanced tools like donor leaderboards, comprehensive supporter management, and flexible, branded forms.

Charitable is a WordPress plugin that specializes in giving you complete control over your donation campaigns and forms.

While many plugins offer a basic ‘Donate Now’ button, Charitable stands out by letting you build attractive, customizable donation pages that perfectly match your website’s brand.

💡 Want to dive deeper? Read our hands-on Charitable review now to see exactly how this donation plugin works.

My Experience

When I tested Charitable, I found the setup process was pretty straightforward. Connecting it to my PayPal and Stripe accounts was simple, and I was ready to accept online payments in just a few minutes.

The feature I was most excited to test was the ability to create different types of fundraising campaigns.

I quickly set up a ‘goal campaign’ with a donor leaderboard and a dedicated page showcasing supporters.

The campaign forms themselves are highly customizable, so I had no problems adjusting fields and colors to match my theme perfectly. This is fantastic for building donor trust.

I could also easily add a fundraising thermometer to show potential supporters how close I was to reaching my fundraising goals.

Another feature that really stood out to me was the comprehensive donor management portal.

After my tests, I could see simple, clear reports showing exactly how much money came in.

Plus, the plugin offers advanced features like tracking ‘offline donations’ right in the dashboard, ensuring my campaign progress bar stayed accurate. This is a huge time-saver.

Unlike GoFundMe, Charitable gives you full ownership of your donor data and offers a clear, tip-free donation experience. This makes it a much better long-term solution for serious fundraising.

Overall, I found Charitable to be a solid choice for organizations that need control over their donation process and want advanced tools to engage donors, like leaderboards and branded campaign pages.

Why I Recommend Charitable: The plugin lets you create beautiful, highly customized donation forms and pages, which is a huge advantage for professional branding. Plus, it includes powerful advanced features like donor leaderboards and the ability to seamlessly manage both online and offline contributions in one place.

2. WP Simple Pay – Best for Simple Recurring Donations

WP Simple Pay Pros ✅ Fast 5-minute setup with Stripe

✅ Supports recurring donations for steady income

✅ No monthly fees, just Stripe processing costs

✅ Accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay WP Simple Pay Cons ❌ Not a full crowdfunding platform

❌ Limited donor management features

❌ Only works with the Stripe payment gateway Pricing Starts at $49.50/year. 0% transaction fees. Best For Simple subscription forms and ongoing monthly support without campaign complexity

WP Simple Pay focuses on doing one thing really well: letting you accept donations through Stripe right on your WordPress blog or website.

It’s built for people who need straightforward fundraising without the complexity of a full crowdfunding platform.

WP Simple Pay is superior to GoFundMe for long-term projects because it focuses on generating steady, recurring monthly support – a feature GoFundMe doesn’t natively support.

My Experience

During testing, the first thing that struck me was how easy it was to get going. The setup wizard helped me connect my site to Stripe and create a live subscription form in less than five minutes.

I wanted to see how WP Simple Pay handled recurring monthly donations, since this is a feature many of our readers need.

Compared to other platforms, WP Simple Pay makes this process very easy.

I particularly liked the ‘custom amount’ feature, as it lets your supporters choose their own contribution level. It’s a small touch that makes a big difference.

After adding a form to my site, I found the payment process was completely seamless. WP Simple Pay includes Apple Pay and Google Pay options, which makes it easier for people to donate on their mobile phones.

It’s important to know that WP Simple Pay isn’t designed for complex campaigns. You won’t find features like fundraising goal thermometers or supporter reward levels.

But honestly, for organizations that just want to set up a stream of steady, monthly support, this plugin’s simplicity is a huge bonus. There’s nothing extra to get in your way.

Why I Recommend WP Simple Pay: This plugin makes setting up recurring donations simple and affordable. You also avoid the voluntary tip model used by platforms like GoFundMe, so you can keep more of your money by limiting fees to only the standard payment processor fee.

⭐ Considering using the WP Simple Pay plugin? Find out if it’s the right fit by exploring our in-depth WP Simple Play review.

3. WPForms – Best for Data-Driven Donation Forms

WPForms Pros ✅ Very user-friendly with straightforward setup

✅ Multiple payment gateway options for flexible collection

✅ Pre-built templates make starting easy

✅ Extensive documentation and support available WPForms Cons ❌ Does not support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns

❌ Less popular payment gateways might need extra effort Pricing Starts at $49.50/year. 0% transaction fees. Best For Creating highly optimized donation forms with advanced data collection and donor segmentation

WPForms is a powerful form builder plugin for WordPress that’s fantastic for fundraising, especially when you want to do more than just collect money.

It’s perfect for situations where you want to gather detailed information to really understand and connect with your supporters.

💡 Get the full scoop! I put this plugin to the ultimate test in our hands-on WPForms review.

My Experience

The first thing I noticed is how easy it is to create a form using WPForms’ drag-and-drop builder.

It felt really intuitive, and they have lots of pre-built donation templates, so you don’t have to start from scratch.

But my favorite feature is the Conditional Logic.

This sounds a bit technical, but it’s actually simple and incredibly powerful.

For my campaign, I set up a form asking donors which project they wanted to fund: ‘Urgent Medical Supplies’ or the ‘Community Rebuilding Fund’.

If a donor chose ‘Community Rebuilding Fund’, then I showed them a new field asking if they’re interested in volunteering for a clean-up day. It’s an amazing way to build a community around your cause, and not just collect money.

In my experience, this level of smart, data-driven donor segmentation is simply impossible with a basic GoFundMe page.

After that, I connected the form to my email marketing service. Based on their answers, I added each supporter to one of three different email lists so they could receive targeted updates. This feature alone saved me hours of tedious manual work.

Of course, WPForms handles the money side of things perfectly, too. WPForms connects directly to your PayPal or Stripe account, so you can avoid any tip requests or additional fees.

After testing WPForms, I saw how this tool could transform your fundraising. It’s the combination of direct payments and smart donor engagement that makes WPForms such a powerful GoFundMe alternative.

Why I Recommend WPForms: This plugin is much more than a simple donation button; it combines payments with powerful tools for gathering donor information. With WPForms, you can understand your supporters better and build stronger long-term relationships through smarter communication.

4. GiveWP – Best WordPress Plugin for Comprehensive Donation Management

GiveWP Pros ✅ Specifically designed for donation management and fundraising

✅ Extensive integration options with various payment gateways

✅ Robust donor management features improve engagement and tracking

✅ Features advanced reporting that helps analyze donation trends GiveWP Cons ❌ May require additional customization to match specific branding requirements

❌ You may need to install and setup multiple add-ons, depending on your specific needs Pricing Starts at $149/year. 2% fee (lite version only). Best For Organizations needing a complete donation platform with detailed donor tracking and advanced reporting

GiveWP is a dedicated fundraising plugin that’s built specifically for non-profits.

Unlike a general-purpose form builder, every feature in GiveWP is designed to help you manage and grow your crowdfunding campaigns. This deep focus makes it a far more powerful and professional solution than GoFundMe for any serious nonprofit.

My Experience

For this test, I wanted to create the kind of campaign you’d typically see on GoFundMe.

I used GiveWP’s visual form builder to set a donation goal, add multiple suggested giving amounts, and display a progress bar. The entire process felt intuitive and gave me far more control over the look and feel than a standard GoFundMe page.

But the feature that really shows why GiveWP is such a great alternative is its ‘donor management.’

After running a few test donations, I checked the donor history section. GiveWP had created a complete profile for each supporter, showing me every single donation they’d made and their total lifetime giving. By contrast, GoFundMe only provides simple transaction lists.

GiveWP’s reporting tools were just as powerful. I could easily track donation trends and see which campaigns were performing the best.

This kind of insight helps you make decisions based on real data, not just guesswork. It transforms fundraising from a one-off event into a long-term strategy, helping you build lasting relationships with the people who support your cause.

Why I Recommend GiveWP: This plugin provides professional-level donor management tools, giving you full ownership of your data in a way that GoFundMe doesn’t. The detailed tracking and reporting help you understand your donors better, which is key to building strong, long-term relationships beyond a single campaign.

5. Formidable Forms – Best WordPress Plugin for Complex Multi-Step Donation Campaigns

Formidable Forms Pros ✅ Advanced form builder with drag-and-drop interface

✅ Supports PayPal and Stripe payment integrations

✅ Conditional logic for tailored donation experiences

✅ Multipage forms with progress indicators Formidable Forms Cons ❌ Might require additional plugins for full functionality

❌ More complex setup than simpler alternatives Pricing Starts at $79.60/year. 3% application fee (Lite, Expired, Basic, & Plus licenses). Best For Organizations needing customized, dynamic donation forms with complex logic and multi-step processes

Formidable Forms is a very advanced form builder, and it’s a great GoFundMe alternative if you need something more complex than a simple ‘donate now’ button.

It’s designed for creating completely custom, multi-step donation experiences right inside WordPress. While GoFundMe offers one single, static donation form, Formidable Forms lets you create a dynamic, multi-page funnel.

My Experience

I’ll be upfront: Formidable Forms has more of a learning curve than some of the simpler plugins. Because it’s so powerful, it took me a little while to get familiar with all the options, but its drag-and-drop builder helped a lot.

I wanted to test something that would be impossible to achieve on a platform like GoFundMe, so I decided to create a guided, multi-page donation process.

The first feature I loved was the ‘Progress Bar’. As I clicked through my test form, Formidable Forms displayed a little bar showing exactly how close I was to finishing. It’s a small detail, but it really does help to keep people engaged.

However, the real power lies in its conditional logic. Just like WPForms, Formidable Forms can show or hide different questions based on the user’s answers. This level of custom interaction ensures you collect better data compared to a static GoFundMe page.

It made the whole process feel like a smart, guided conversation rather than just a long, static form. Even when I created a detailed, three-page form, the experience felt smooth and never overwhelming.

Why I Recommend Formidable Forms: It’s perfect for when you have very specific needs that a one-size-fits-all platform like GoFundMe can’t handle. Plus, Formidable Forms really excels at creating multi-step, intelligent forms that guide your donors through the process smoothly.

📝 Want more info? Check out our comprehensive Formidable Forms review for an insider’s look.

6. Kickstarter – Best GoFundMe Alternative for Creative Projects Needing Community Support

Kickstarter Pros ✅ Large, engaged community of backers

✅ All-or-nothing funding builds urgency

✅ Proven track record for creative projects

✅ Built-in credibility and trust Kickstarter Cons ❌ High fees (5% plus processing costs)

❌ All-or-nothing model is risky

❌ Limited control over branding and data Pricing 5% fee on funded projects + 3-5% processing Best For Creative projects that benefit from community backing and structured campaigns

Kickstarter is a huge name in the creative world, and it’s a very different kind of GoFundMe alternative.

It’s not for personal fundraising, but rather a launchpad for ‘creative projects’ like new products, games, and films, connecting you with an audience that’s ready to back new ideas.

Unlike GoFundMe, which is primarily for personal causes and medical expenses, Kickstarter is a project-based platform focused on delivering a specific creative product.

My Experience

To get a real feel for how Kickstarter works, I spent a lot of time talking with creators who have run successful campaigns. Their feedback was incredibly consistent and really highlighted the platform’s unique strengths.

The number one thing everyone mentioned was the power of the Kickstarter community. Unlike asking for donations on your own site, you’re putting your project in front of an audience actively looking for new and interesting things to support.

Another key point they brought up was the ‘all-or-nothing’ funding model.

It sounds scary, but users told me it actually helps a lot. This model creates a real sense of urgency that motivates people to back the project. It also builds trust because backers know they won’t be charged unless the project is definitely going ahead.

Of course, there are some trade-offs.

You’re essentially ‘renting’ an audience on someone else’s platform. The fees are also higher than running campaigns on your own nonprofit website, and you don’t have the same level of control.

However, everyone I spoke with confirmed that having access to a built-in, enthusiastic community was worth the trade-off.

They also loved that Kickstarter handles all the complicated technical stuff like payment processing and backer updates, so they can focus on their project instead of running a WordPress website.

Why I Recommend Kickstarter: This platform connects your creative project with a massive, engaged community that’s actively looking for ideas to support. The ‘all-or-nothing’ model and review process also give your project instant credibility and build trust with potential backers.

In my opinion, Kickstarter is a much better choice than GoFundMe for launching a product or creative work due to the specialized audience and accountability system.

7. Indiegogo – Best GoFundMe Alternative for Flexible Funding Options

Indiegogo Pros ✅ Offers both flexible and fixed funding options

✅ Strong visual and promotional tools

✅ Dedicated customer support and resources

✅ Allows continued fundraising through InDemand Indiegogo Cons ❌ Platform fees can add up quickly

❌ Limited branding and customization options

❌ Less focus on creative projects than Kickstarter Pricing 5% platform fee + 3% + $0.20 processing fees Best For Creators seeking funding flexibility and continued post-campaign support

Indiegogo is another major crowdfunding platform, and it’s an interesting GoFundMe alternative thanks to the unique options it offers.

Indiegogo is built for launching products and creative ideas, but with more flexibility than most other platforms. This flexibility gives Indiegogo an advantage over both Kickstarter’s strict ‘all-or-nothing’ model and GoFundMe’s simple donation format.

My Experience

Just like with Kickstarter, I wanted to get the real story, so I chatted with several creators who have run successful campaigns on Indiegogo.

The first thing they all brought up was the flexibility in funding. You get to choose between ‘fixed funding’ and ‘flexible funding’. If you opt for flexible funding, then you can keep all the money you raise even if you don’t hit your goal.

They told me this choice was a huge relief, as it means projects can still move forward with partial funding. But the feature they were most excited about was ‘InDemand’. They described it as a total game-changer.

Basically, once your main campaign is over, Indiegogo lets you keep taking orders and raising funds seamlessly. The creators I spoke to said this feature alone made the platform fees worth it, as it automatically handled all the complex parts of post-campaign sales and kept momentum going.

Keep in mind that, like other big platforms, there’s a trade-off.

You’re paying fees and giving up some control in exchange for access to Indiegogo’s huge community. But the creators I spoke with all felt that Indiegogo’s global reach was a worthwhile trade-off, especially as it’s something they couldn’t easily replicate on their own website.

While GoFundMe is better for urgent personal causes, Indiegogo is far superior for product launches that need continued post-campaign sales.

Why I Recommend Indiegogo: This platform offers flexible funding options, so you can choose the model that best suits your project’s needs. In addition, Indiegogo’s ‘InDemand’ feature is a game-changer, as it lets you continue raising funds and taking orders long after your campaign has ended.

For creators, this is much better than GoFundMe’s rigid, one-time donation structure.

What Is the Best GoFundMe Alternative?

After testing all these tools, I’d typically recommend Charitable for most users. You get complete control over your fundraising while also owning all your donor information.

It’s fantastic for non-profits and anyone who wants to create professional, custom donation forms right on their own WordPress site without asking their donors for platform tips.

Of course, it’s not the only great option.

If your main goal is setting up recurring monthly donations as quickly as possible, then WP Simple Pay is a brilliant choice. And if you need to build really smart, detailed forms that change based on a donor’s answers, then WPForms is incredibly powerful.

Both of these let you build on your own site, giving you control and saving you money by ensuring all funds go to your cause.

If you’re ready to move beyond the limitations of GoFundMe and start building lasting relationships with your supporters, I’d recommend starting with Charitable. You can try out the free version directly from WordPress.org to get a feel for it.

Once you see how powerful it is, you can always upgrade to unlock its more advanced features.

FAQs About GoFundMe Alternatives

Switching from a platform like GoFundMe can feel like a big step, and it’s normal to have a few questions before you dive in. Here at WPBeginner, we get questions from our readers all the time about which tools are best and how to get started.

To help you out, I’ve put together answers to some of the most common questions I see. My goal is to give you the confidence you need to pick the perfect GoFundMe alternative for your project.

What’s the main advantage of using a WordPress plugin instead of GoFundMe? The biggest advantage is that you own and control 100% of your donor information. When someone donates on GoFundMe, their contact information essentially belongs to GoFundMe. I’ve found this is the biggest frustration for people who use the platform. You can’t easily download a list of your supporters to build a real relationship with them. With a WordPress plugin, donor information is stored on your website. This is a huge deal. It means you can build your own email list, send a personalized thank-you note, and keep your community updated on your progress long after the campaign is over. You’re building a real community for the future, not just collecting a one-time payment.

Can I collect recurring donations in WordPress? Absolutely! This is actually one of the best reasons to use a WordPress plugin for your fundraising. Setting up a base of steady, recurring support is a fantastic way to ensure your project or cause has long-term stability. From my testing, almost all the top donation plugins handle this really well. I was especially impressed with WP Simple Pay if you want to get a simple monthly donation form up and running as fast as possible. If you need more advanced features, then WPForms is incredibly powerful and lets you create recurring donation forms with ease.

Do I need technical skills to set up these GoFundMe alternatives? No! You definitely don’t need to be a developer to use these GoFundMe alternatives. I know fundraising on your own site can feel intimidating compared to using a platform like GoFundMe. However, these tools are all very beginner-friendly. Most of the plugins in this guide have amazing drag-and-drop builders, so you can just click and add the fields you want to use. There’s no coding involved at all. Many of them also have setup wizards that walk you through getting started, step-by-step.

Who is GoFundMe’s biggest competitor? GoFundMe has several major competitors, but the ‘biggest’ one depends entirely on your goals. For large-scale creative projects, platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are strong rivals because they provide access to built-in communities of backers. However, I believe the best alternative isn’t another platform. Instead, it’s using a dedicated WordPress plugin like Charitable on your own website. When you host campaigns on your site, you compete with GoFundMe by taking full control of your donor data, customizing your forms, and avoiding the donor confusion caused by voluntary tips.

Is there a better option than GoFundMe? Yes, I strongly believe there is a better option than GoFundMe, especially if you have a WordPress website. GoFundMe is fine for a quick, one-time campaign, but it’s not the best choice for building long-term support because it keeps your donor information and asks your supporters for a tip. A better option gives you complete ownership and control. That’s why I always recommend using a WordPress donation plugin like Charitable on your own site, rather than an external service like GoFundMe.

More Resources for Fundraising

I hope this guide has given you the confidence to take control of your fundraising.

No matter whether you’re starting your very first campaign or making the move away from GoFundMe, it can feel like there’s a lot to learn.

To help you with the next steps, I’ve collected some essential resources below. They’re packed with tips for improving your site and growing a passionate community around your cause:

