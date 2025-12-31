ICAI Hosts Convocation Ceremony Across 15 Centers Pan India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), a statutory body established under an Act of Parliament, notified on 1st July 1949, organized a grand Convocation Ceremony simultaneously across 15 locations in India to confer certificates of membership to newly qualified Chartered Accountants and felicitate rank holders.

The Convocation was held at New Delhi, Chennai, Indore, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ludhiana Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Ernakulam. A total of 19,949 newly enrolled Chartered Accountants were awarded their membership certificates, marking the beginning of their professional journey.

The Convocation ceremonies commenced concurrently across all centers, with Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Secretary Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India inaugurating the event as the Chief Guest from New Delhi. The New Delhi ceremony was led by CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI and CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice-President, ICAI.

The ceremony at Kolkata was graced by Chief Guest CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Past President of ICAI and led by CA. Sanjeev Sanghi and CA. Ravi Kumar Patwa, Central Council Members of ICAI.

CA. Prasanna Kumar D, Vice President ICAI, while addressing the members, informed that ICAI is now a Business Service Provider not only within the country but also globally. He reiterated that Ethics and Integrity is not an option but a necessity for Chartered Accountants.

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President ICAI, informed that ICAI has made strides in International sphere. Chartered Accountants can play a transformational role in Panchayati Raj in various aspects. Indian Chartered Accountants are no longer Partner in Nation Building but are now Partners in Global Building.

While Addressing Newly Qualified Chartered Accountants from New Delhi, Chief Guest Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, IAS, Secretary Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India reminded the members that money is a by-product of one’s efforts. He urged members to give back to the society. He also said that they should remain curious always as Finance is an ever-evolving subject, if you do not keep yourself updated, you will fall behind.

The President ICAI also administered the oath to the newly inducted members.

Addressing the Convocation Ceremony from Kolkata, CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Council Member, ICAI, urged the new members to have dreams which are difficult to achieve, and with their dedication and hard work, they will achieve the most challenging dreams.

CA. Ravi Kumar Patwa, Council Member, ICAI, reminded the members that they should not only become a member of the Institute but should actively continue to be associated with the august profession.

Addressing the participants, CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Hon’ble Past President of ICAI, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the new members for their success in becoming a Chartered Accountant and the role played by their parents in fulfilling their dream. He also pointed out that one in every three Chartered Accountants is a woman and this marks a huge societal transformation in the field of finance and accountancy.