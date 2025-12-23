In a landmark initiative aimed at making quality healthcare affordable and accessible, an advanced ICU facility at Ghatakpukur, along with OPD services at just ₹20 for first-time patients, is being introduced — a first-of-its-kind initiative in West Bengal.

This visionary healthcare model is empowered by Mag X Medi Clinic India Private Limited and is the brainchild of Dr. Adv. Indranil Srimani, whose mission is to bridge the gap between critical care and affordability for rural and semi-urban populations.

It is empanelled under Jiban Surakhsa Nursing Home at Bodra,Erenda for the first time.

The ICU is equipped with essential modern medical infrastructure to provide timely and effective critical care to patients in need. Alongside this, the OPD service at a nominal registration fee of ₹20 for first-time patients ensures that no individual is denied primary medical consultation due to financial constraints.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Adv. Indranil Srimani stated that the initiative reflects a commitment to “healthcare with dignity, affordability, and accessibility”, especially for underserved communities in and around Ghatakpukur.

Mag X Medi Clinic India Private Limited continues to set new benchmarks in patient-centric healthcare delivery, focusing on innovation, ethical practice, and social responsibility.

This initiative is expected to significantly benefit thousands of patients from Ghatakpukur and surrounding areas, marking a new chapter in West Bengal’s healthcare landscape.

