Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) will organise IMTEX FORMING 2026 from 21 to 25 January 2026 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. IMTEX FORMING 2026 will feature the following concurrent events:

· Tooltech, which focuses on machine tool accessories, metrology solutions, CAD / CAM tools, tooling systems, and the latest trends in tooling industry.

· Digital Manufacturing, which showcases real-time solutions in additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0Weldexpo, in association with the Indian Institute of Welding (IIW-India) that showcases the latest welding technologies.

· Moldex India and Fastenex India, organised by Messe Stuttgart, focusing on moulding, fasteners, and fixing technologies respectively, will be co-located alongside IMTEX FORMING 2026.

IMTEX FORMING 2026 will also feature parallel events, such as:

· International Seminar on Forming Technology, ninth edition, on 22 – 23 January 2026, to explore new trends, equipment, processes, and technologies in metal forming and related fields.

· i2 Academia Square, a platform for research institutions to present their R&D initiatives to industry stakeholders.

· Jagruti-IMTMA Youth Programme to raise awareness about the latest advancements in manufacturing among young professionals.

The forthcoming edition will feature exhibitor group participation from Germany, Italy, Japan, and Taiwan, showcasing the latest manufacturing technologies and innovations. Visitors from various sectors, including automotive and auto components, aerospace and defence, medical equipment, power, railway, construction equipment, general and heavy engineering, capital goods, electrical and electronics, white and brown goods, and many others, are anticipated to visit.

“Although metal forming currently accounts for 29% of the Indian machine tool market, the segment is expected to grow measurably in the coming years. In FY25, the consumption of metal forming machine tools was ₹9,139 crores, while production was valued at ₹2,696 crores. Overall, metal forming machine tool exports increased by approximately 6% year-on-year. Among the exports, presses led the list, followed by press brakes, bending machines, and shearing machines,” said Ms. Mohini Kelkar, President – IMTMA.

“Laser and laser-based applications are finding increasing acceptance across industry sectors and we have seen a steady increase in participation by laser-based manufacturers at IMTEX FORMING. Exhibitors will display fibre laser machines, precision levellers, pick-and-place units, servo presses, machine production monitoring systems, welding and 3D printing solutions. IMTEX FORMING 2026 will accelerate the manufacturing of homegrown products and their exports,” said Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA.

The five-day exhibition is a unique platform to further accelerate the adoption of digital transformation and high productivity solutions in manufacturing.

About IMTMA: Established in 1946, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) is the apex industry association for machine tool industry in India. IMTMA has a membership of more than 500 companies from public and private sectors, manufacturing a wide range of metal cutting and metal forming machines, accessories, cutting tools, and other related equipment. IMTMA plays an active role in the growth of the machine tool industry through policy advocacy, exhibitions, knowledge platforms, publications, research reports, training, and skill development. IMTMA has also developed a green exhibition facility called Bangalore International Exhibition Centre for organising exhibitions, conferences, and corporate events.