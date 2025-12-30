India’s homegrown Troop Messenger takes on global collaboration giants with AI features

Troop Messenger, a highly secured Enterprise Internal Team messaging and collaboration platform, announces two new AI-driven features. The updates bring AI Smart Responses and Instant File Summaries into the platform, adding quick response assistance and instant document insights to everyday communication. These features are available across all platforms including Android App, IOS App, Desktop App and Web App.

Both AI features put user control and enterprise security front and center. With AI File Summary, users are able to get quick, clear overviews of any shared document right in the chat, without explicitly opening the file. It grabs the main points and gives just enough context so the team can get the gist of reports, proposals, or technical notes fast, all while your files stay protected inside Troop Messenger.

AI Smart Suggestions work in the conversation itself. When a new message comes in, users see reply prompts tailored to what has just been said. They are there if you want them to pick, tweak, or ignore. It is all about speeding up your replies when timing matters, but this feature allows users to stay in control.

Both features fit smoothly into the usual chat routine, and can be turned on or off depending on the user’s company rules. Everything is built to keep privacy and efficiency locked in. In today’s world, where tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack dominate team chat, Troop Messenger is transitioning to an agentic AI-native collaboration platform that incorporates autonomous workflows, robust security and compliance, and is being purpose-built for the day-to-day operational needs of the future-ready Indian enterprises and government bodies.

“From day one, our focus has been on solving real communication challenges faced by enterprise and government teams,” said Sudhir Naidu, Founder and CEO of Troop Messenger. “These new AI-powered capabilities are designed to reduce everyday friction in how teams communicate, without compromising on security or data control. This marks an important step in our broader journey toward an AI-first platform that delivers measurable operational value.”

Troop Messenger is a 100% Make-in-India enterprise messaging platform and one of the few fully matured, battle-tested Indian alternatives in the collaboration space. The platform is built on a strong security foundation, offering capabilities such as end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, SAML-based single sign-on, Zapier integrations, and comprehensive REST APIs. Troop Messenger supports both hosted (SaaS) and self-hosted (on-premise) deployment models, making it well suited for the needs of defence, government, and large enterprise organisations.

With these additions, Troop Messenger reinforces its enterprise AI ecosystem as a leading homegrown alternative in the enterprise collaboration space. By combining military-grade security with practical AI tools developed in-house, the platform continues to meet the exacting needs of regulated organisations across defence, government, and industry. The company has confirmed that further AI capabilities are already under development as part of its expanding roadmap.