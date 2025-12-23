JIS Group launches West Bengal’s First Quantum Super Hub, Marking a Major Leap in Quantum Computing Education and Research

Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group Educational Initiative, launched the first-ever Quantum Super Hub (QSH), marking a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum computing education and research in West Bengal. With this initiative, SurTech becomes one of the first private institutions in the state to establish an advanced quantum computation facility, in collaboration with SuperQ Quantum Computing (Canada | UAE).

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent global experts and thought leaders from the field of quantum science and technology. Distinguished speakers included Prof. Andrew Briggs from the Department of Materials, University of Oxford; Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO & Chair of SuperQ Quantum Computing; Prof. Mathew Chandrakunnel, Quantum Scientist & Senior Consultant, JIS University; along with members of the SuperQ Quantum team including Ms. Renae Barlow and Mr. Krishna Ganesh. The event was also attended by Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, Prof (Dr.) Saradindu Panda, Principal, SurTech; Bidyut Majumder, Deputy Director, JIS Group; senior faculty members, and representatives from the management of JIS Group.

The inauguration also marked the formal signing of Tripartite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JIS Group Educational Initiatives, SuperQ Quantum Computing, and Quasi Computing LLP, laying the foundation for the establishment and long-term development of the Quantum Super Hub. The collaboration aims to strengthen capabilities in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, while cultivating research, talent development, and innovation within a secure and sovereign computing framework.

Aligned closely with the Government of India’s National Quantum Mission, the Quantum Super Hub is envisioned as a cutting-edge platform for research, innovation, and skill development in emerging quantum technologies. The facility will enable hands-on learning, live demonstrations, and collaborative research opportunities for scientists, faculty members, research scholars, and students, thereby nurturing a robust quantum ecosystem within academia.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from the academic and scientific community, who engaged with global experts and gained insights into the transformative potential of quantum computing across diverse industries and research domains. With the launch of the Quantum Super Hub, JIS Group and SurTech reaffirm their long-term vision of advancing future-ready education through global collaboration and pioneering research, positioning the institution at the forefront of India’s rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said,

“The Quantum Super Hub reflects our long-term vision of building institutions that are not only future-ready but globally relevant. At JIS Group, the signing of the MoU with SuperQ Quantum Computing and Quasi Computing LLP further strengthens this vision, establishing a strong collaborative foundation for advanced research, skill development, and innovation in quantum technologies. Aligned with the National Quantum Mission, this initiative empowers our students and researchers to contribute meaningfully to India’s quantum ecosystem and technological leadership.”