Kerala Vision Announced Pan-India Expansion with Foray into West Bengal; Partnered with Balaji Universal to Empower Local Operators

Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL), India’s leading Multi-System Operator (MSO) with a dominant 70% market share in Kerala, officially announced its strategic entry into West Bengal. This landmark move marked the beginning of the company’s “PAN India Movement,” aimed at replicating its successful “Operator-Owned and Operator-Driven” business model across the Eastern region. In a major local collaboration, KCCL tied up with Balaji Universal, a Category an ISP with a robust infrastructure across West Bengal and parts of Northeast India, to facilitate a seamless rollout of services.

The launch drew prominent industry leaders, including Mr. Praveen Mohan, President of the Cable Operators Association (COA), and the senior leadership of KCCL and Kerala Vision Broadband Limited (KVBL), comprising Mr. Sureshkumar P P, Managing Director, Mr. Rajan K V, Executive Director, Mr. Sureshkumar C, Executive Director, and Mr. Padmakumar N, Chief Operating Officer, along with other Board members. The leadership presence reflected the strategic weight of KCCL’s West Bengal entry and the attention it commanded across the industry.

Emphasizing the importance for the operator community, Mr. Praveen Mohan, President of COA said, “For years, operators across the country have been looking for a model that respects their role and protects their future. KCCL has proven in Kerala that operators can grow without losing control of their businesses. Their entry into West Bengal brings credibility, confidence, and a much-needed balance to the ecosystem.”

“Our model is a testament to the power of collective vision. In Kerala we have not only survived the challenges posed by OTT and rising channel prices but have successfully grown our cable TV subscriber base which now stands at more than 30 lakh connections “ said Sureshkumar PP, Managing Director(KCCL &KVBL).

As the 5th largest ISP in India providing wired broadband we are focusing other states like West Bengal to promote wired broadband through our operators and it will support operators to embrace new innovative technology to provide broadband enabled Multi services to customers.Our objective is to achieve maximum wired broadband penetration in West Bengal and thereby support operators and also Government to achieve economic development of the state” Said Padmakumar N, COO (KCCL and KVBL).

The expansion into West Bengal was driven by the state’s immense potential, fueled by a population of over 11 crore and significant cultural similarities with Kerala. KCCL, which at the time served 30 lakh cable and 14 lakh broadband subscribers, planned to offer a comprehensive suite of digital services in the East, including Digital Cable TV, High-Speed Broadband, IPTV, OTT aggregation, and Enterprise Business solutions. To support this entry, the company planned an initial investment of approximately ₹10 crore to seed one lakh Set-Top Boxes (STBs), with a long-term goal of capturing a 25% market share—representing 15 lakh cable subscribers—alongside extensive investments in network infrastructure and broadband ecosystem development.

At the heart of Kerala Vision’s entry was a unique philosophy that prioritized the welfare of local cable operators (LCOs). Unlike traditional corporate models, KCCL treated operators as primary stakeholders, focusing on social security measures such as insurance and job creation. The company estimated that its expansion would generate 2 to 3 local jobs for every partner operator, depending on their size. By utilizing existing infrastructure from Balaji Universal and simultaneously laying new overhead and underground fiber-optic cables, KCCL ensured a future-ready network capable of delivering the most cost-effective and technologically advanced plans to the region.

KCCL’s entry into West Bengal marked more than a geographic expansion and stood out as a decisive statement of intent for Eastern India’s cable and broadband ecosystem. The move set the stage for a structural reset in MSO–operator relationships, placing collaboration, shared growth, and long-term stability at the core of an increasingly digital-first market, while also paving the way for KCCL’s planned expansion into Odisha, Assam, the Northeast, Bihar, and Jharkhand and inviting local entrepreneurs and cable operators to join this pan-regional growth journey through multiple partnership meetings held across West Bengal.