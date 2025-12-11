Khaitan & Co, a leading full-service Indian law firm, has announced the appointment of Dr. Vimal Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Choudhary brings more than 23 years of deep experience in global consulting, strategy and operations, most recently as Head of McKinsey’s Global Centres in India and Global Chief Strategy Officer at McKinsey Global Services. He will be based at the Firm’s Mumbai office.



Haigreve Khaitan, Senior Partner at Khaitan & Co said “We are thrilled to have Vimal join the Firm as our new COO. This appointment marks an important step forward in our continuous pursuit of excellence, transformation and strategic growth. In an era where operational sophistication and forward-thinking digital capabilities set industry benchmarks, Vimal’s exceptional track record in building world-class teams, leading global transformation, and driving strategic outcomes at scale will be crucial as we power the next chapter of our Firm’s evolution. His leadership comes at an exciting juncture for us, amplifying our ambition to deliver outstanding value for clients, strengthen our organisational foundations, and accelerate our journey as an employer of choice in the legal sector.”



As COO, Dr. Choudhary will lead all of Khaitan & Co’s internal functions, with a sharpened mandate to drive strategic initiatives, infuse digital and AI-led innovation, optimise operational infrastructure, and elevate the Firm’s knowledge and capability platforms. His leadership will span all aspects of operations, with focus areas including the implementation of next-generation technology solutions, and instituting best-in-class processes for enhanced collaboration, resilience and scale.



A Chartered Accountant and an MBA, Dr. Choudhary is a McKinsey veteran where during his 23-year tenure, he held several global leadership roles – shaping strategy and operations for McKinsey Global Services, overseeing the Firm’s largest office complex outside the US in India, and stewarding key initiatives around client services, acquisition integration, digital capability building, talent development and business expansion. He was also served on the Board of Directors at McKinsey Global Capabilities and Services and ETML Singapore, a boutique analytics company acquired by McKinsey.



Dr. Choudhary’s appointment underscores Khaitan & Co’s commitment to industry leadership, sustainable growth, and fostering an environment that attracts and nurtures top talent. It sets the stage for bold advances in client service, operational excellence, and the Firm’s long-term competitiveness in the evolving legal landscape.

