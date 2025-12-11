Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, a unit of one of the largest healthcare providers of India – Manipal Hospital Group, hosted a special Men’s Health Awareness Session today to highlight critical health concerns among men, with a specific focus on prostate-related conditions and mental well-being. The gathering aimed to dismantle the silence often surrounding men’s health issues, encouraging early diagnosis, emotional openness and informed decision-making among patients and families. The programme was conducted by Dr. Bastab Ghosh, Senior Consultant – Urology and Uro-Oncology, and Ms. Sahely Ganguly, Consultant – Clinical Psychologist at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria in the presence of Mr. Dilip Kumar Roy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria.



In India, men’s health often remains a neglected subject despite growing evidence of disease burden. Studies indicate that nearly 60% of Indian men delay seeking medical care, largely due to stigma, lack of awareness and prioritising family responsibilities. According to recent national health statistics, prostate disorders affect almost one in six men above the age of 50, with many cases detected only at advanced stages. In addition, emotional distress among men often goes unreported surveys have shown that over 40% of men hesitate to talk about mental health challenges. This lack of communication results in delayed treatment, higher risk of complications and increased caregiver burden. The Men’s Health Awareness programme aims to address these gaps by encouraging conversations, early screening and psychological openness so that men recognise symptoms early and seek timely intervention.

The programme commenced with a welcome note from Mr. Dilip Kumar Roy, who underscored the need to redirect focus toward preventive and timely healthcare for men. He remarked, “Men often place family responsibilities above their own health, overlooking symptoms until they escalate into serious complications. At Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, we believe in driving conversations that strengthen community well-being. While men ensure the welfare of their families, they seldom prioritise their own physical and emotional needs. This session is a meaningful step towards encouraging them to take charge of their health and acknowledge the importance of seeking care early.”

Speaking during the session, Dr. Bastab Ghosh shared, “Prostate-related conditions often remain undetected for long periods because they progress silently, and many men ignore early signs assuming them to be routine age-related changes. As age increases, so does the risk, which is why regular screening after 50 becomes extremely critical. Prostate cancer in Indian subcontinent region is much more aggressive as compared to western world and here comes the importance of early detection. We need to conduct more awareness-driven and educational initiatives to encourage individuals to prioritise regular check-ups. It is equally important to sensitise care providers so they can actively promote screening and early detection of prostate cancer. Early diagnosis leads to far better treatment outcomes, smoother recovery, and helps prevent long-term complications. Unfortunately, many patients come to us only after the condition has advanced. Conversations like today’s are essential. they help men realise that seeking help early is not a weakness, but a responsibility they owe to themselves and to their families.”

The session also featured heartfelt accounts from three individuals, Pranab Sarkar, Bidyut Roy and Rajesh Bhattacharya, who underwent prostate surgery under the care of Dr. Bastab Ghosh. They shared brief reflections on their journey from early symptoms to recovery, highlighting how Dr. Ghosh’s timely intervention and compassionate guidance restored their health and confidence. Their experiences reinforced the importance of early screening and specialist-led care for anyone facing similar concerns.

A dedicated patient-to-patient interaction segment further enriched the conversation, as participants discussed how they first identified symptoms, whom they approached for help, the role of their families, the emotional stress following diagnosis, and the transformation they experienced after treatment. This open exchange encouraged shared learning, emotional reassurance and peer support, helping attendees recognise that despite the challenges, their journeys were never solitary.

During the programme, Clinical Psychologist Ms. Sahely Ganguly shared, “Men’s mental health is a growing silent crisis, with many experiencing under-diagnosed conditions and untreated emotional distress driven by societal expectations that men must always be strong, resilient, and self-reliant. These pressures often cause men to hide their emotions, avoid seeking help, or turn to unhealthy coping strategies. To address this, we need male-friendly, stigma-free approaches that normalise emotional expression, use non-judgmental language, and provide gender-responsive care. After prostatectomy, psychotherapy helps by reframing intimacy and reducing performance pressure by strengthening communication between couples and shifting the goal from ‘I must perform’ to ‘we must connect’.’’

The programme concluded with an engaging Q&A session where senior citizens from the neighbourhood raised queries related to screening frequency, post-treatment lifestyle changes, emotional counselling, long-term side-effects and family support. Experts provided clear guidance, reassuring attendees that proactive health consultations, coupled with transparency and open dialogue, can significantly improve both physical recovery and emotional resilience.

