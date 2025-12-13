Matt: Winter Fun
The colors here have now gone blue for winter, and snow has started, thanks to the excellent Snow Fall plugin. I also wanted to congratulate Wealthfront on their IPO. Many on their team have been friends or advisors over the years, from David Fortunato responding to my email about their WordPress blog being on an old version when they launched, to the amazing Adam Nash who teaches CS 007 Personal Finance for Engineers at Stanford, and he now runs the awesome Daffy donor-advised tax fund startup. I was an early customer, and even on their homepage as a testimonial in 2011, Audrey Capital has been an investor since 2013 and if you sign up with this link we both get 5k extra managed for free.