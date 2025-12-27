This festive season, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Kolkata Chapter continued its tradition of giving back through Santa’s Cause 2025, its annual Christmas outreach initiative launched in 2019. The initiative positively impacted over 4,000 children across multiple institutions in Kolkata. Since its inception, Santa’s Cause has grown into a nationwide movement, uniting restaurateurs across city chapters in a shared commitment to compassion, inclusion and community care.

The initiative extended joy and celebration to children across multiple institutions in the city, including St. Xavier’s School, Ramrik Institution, St. James School, Dhapa Bustee Welfare, Tijala Club, Tata Medical Centre and St. Augustine’s School. Through the distribution of gifts, festive treats and moments of shared celebration, Santa’s Cause 2025 brought the true spirit of Christmas to children from diverse communities.

The initiative was made possible through the generous contributions and active participation of NRAI Kolkata members, who came together to ensure that the festive season was marked by compassion, inclusion and meaningful community engagement.

Commenting on the initiative, Sagar Daryani, President, NRAI said, “Santa’s Cause reflects the collective spirit of the restaurant community in Kolkata. Each year, our members come together not just as business owners, but as responsible citizens, to spread happiness and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children during the festive season. The overwhelming participation this year truly embodies the spirit of giving.”

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Pratap Daryanani, CSR Committee Head, NRAI Kolkata Chapter, said, “Reaching over 4,000 children this year is a testament to the collective compassion of our members. Santa’s Cause is not just about festive celebrations—it is about sharing happiness, creating memories and ensuring that the spirit of Christmas touches those who need it most. The wholehearted support from our Kolkata members has made this truly special.

Santa’s Cause, which has grown into a nationwide movement across NRAI city chapters, reflects the association’s continued commitment to social responsibility—going beyond the business of food to touch lives and spread happiness during the holidays.