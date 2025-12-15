Ozempic® – world’s most prescribed GLP-1 is now available in India

Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company, today announced the launch of Ozempic® (injectable semaglutide) in India. Ozempic® is a once-weekly GLP-1 RA (receptor agonist) indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults living with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM).

The arrival of Ozempic® in India comes at a crucial time. According to the World Health Organisation’s 2023-24 estimates, India has 101 million (roughly 11.4 % of India’s population) people living with diabetes, making it the second largest diabetes-affected populations in the world after China. The country also has 136 million individuals with prediabetes and 254 million people living with generalised obesity, signalling an accelerating health challenge that requires effective, evidence-based therapies.

“Bringing Ozempic® to India is a major milestone” said Vikrant Shrotriya – Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India. “Backed by global trust, proven clinical excellence & world class quality, reinforced by a robust supply chain, Ozempic® offers Indian doctors an effective treatment choice. Our goal is to provide patients an innovative & accessible therapy that offers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management and long-term heart and kidney protection – all delivered through a simple, easy-to-use pen device. This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk’s ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care.”

Its once-weekly administration and globally trusted safety profile make it a preferred treatment option in clinical practice across several countries. Ozempic®, the original GLP-1 RA (semaglutide) therapy, has been researched and developed by Novo Nordisk for over 20 years and is backed by over 38 million patient-years of global clinical use. Semaglutide was recently included in WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines – highlighting the proven health benefits of this innovative treatment for people living with diabetes and obesity.

Ozempic® is now available in India as 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in FlexTouch®Pen – an easy-to-use, once-weekly pen device. The multiple dosing strengths support physician-guided titration and long-term diabetes management.