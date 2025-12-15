Streax, one of India’s leading hair colour and care brands from Hygienic Research Institute (HRI), proudly announces the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier fast bowler, as the product ambassador for its disruptive innovation, Streax Shampoo Hair Colour. The partnership is being unveiled through a dynamic new campaign, “Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast,” celebrating confidence, speed, and effortless style.

Jasprit Bumrah – known for his speed, high class performance, and consistency – mirrors Streax Shampoo Hair Colour’s core promise: speed & quality performance. His disciplined persona and mass appeal make him the ideal voice for a product built on quick, effective, high- quality results. The new TVC, led by the campaign thought “Main Fast, Streax Superfast,” brings this philosophy to life through a sharp, performance-led story. With him, the narrative moves beyond just convenience to smart grooming superiority – a new benchmark for modern, effortless style.

With a price point starting at ₹15 and a unique shampoo-like application that colours hair in just 5 minutes, Streax Shampoo Hair Colour is redefining what quick grooming looks like for Indian consumers. Holding leadership strength across West, North, and East India, the brand is on a mission to democratise hair colouring – making it quicker, more convenient, and accessible to millions.

Priyancka Puri, Sr VP Marketing, Hygienic Research Institute, shared her excitement about the association, “We’re delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Streax family. Streax has always stood for beauty, confidence, and a touch of everyday glamour — and our Streax Shampoo Hair Colour brings that promise to life in the fastest way possible. Today’s consumers want to look their best instantly, and our super-fast formula delivers gorgeous colour in just minutes, without compromising on shine or quality. Bumrah’s precision, performance, and high-impact presence make him the perfect fit for a brand that believes looking good should be quick, easy, and undeniably glamorous. ‘Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast’ captures exactly what we’re bringing to the category—gorgeous colour, delivered at the speed India wants.”

Speaking on the collaboration, India’s game-changer and match-winning player Jasprit Bumrah who is represented by RISE Worldwide said, “Consistency defines everything I do — whether it’s my game or the way I present myself. Partnering with Streax felt natural because their Shampoo Hair Colour stands for exactly what I value: speed, confidence, and results you can trust. Main fast, Streax super-fast is definitely a vibe and sentiment that I connect with.”

The “Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast” campaign will roll out across television, digital, and social media platforms, showcasing Bumrah in a bold, confident, and contemporary avatar that mirrors Streax’s vision, combining speed, style, and self-assurance.