Streax Professional Unveils EVOQUE Collection and Introduces EVOQUE Bridal Edit at the Kolkata MEGA SHOW

Streax Professional, one of India’s leading professional hair colour and care brands, hosted the 6th edition of its flagship MEGA Show at The Westin, Kolkata. Designed as a high-impact platform for the salon community, the one-day cut, colour, and style showcase brought together stylists, educators, and industry leaders to experience the brand’s latest innovations—headlined by the EVOQUE Collection and the debut of its professional Skin Portfolio.

At the heart of the showcase was EVOQUE, Streax Professional’s newest hair collection that reimagines retro glamour through a modern, fashion-forward lens. Built to be wearable, versatile, and service-ready, the collection reflects the brand’s focus on translating international trends into looks that resonate with Indian hair textures, skin tones, and lifestyles.

Building on the success of EVOQUE, the brand also unveiled the EVOQUE Bridal Edit, an extension crafted especially for India’s vibrant festive and wedding season. Inspired by the symbolism of the Saat Phere, the Bridal Edit interprets seven vows into seven distinct bridal moodseach look designed to move seamlessly from runway inspiration to real salon execution, offering stylists a complete vocabulary for modern Indian brides.

Reinforcing the brand’s long-standing commitment to education and professional excellence, Rochelle Chhabra, Head – Streax Professional, added, “At Streax Professional, education is not an initiative it’s a way of life. Our role has always been to interpret international trends and adapt them thoughtfully for Indian hair and consumer needs. The MEGA Show is one of our most important brand IPs because it allows us to engage directly with the salon community sharing techniques, knowledge, and inspiration that can be implemented immediately. EVOQUE reflects this philosophy perfectly: global in its outlook, Indian in its execution, and designed to help professionals elevate their craft with confidence.”

The evening culminated in a dazzling ramp walk by dynamic Nandita Dutta, styled in collaboration with renowned industry experts, including Vipul Chudasama (Creative Director, Streax Professional), Heena Dalvi (GM – Education, Streax Professional) and Shirin Merchant (Technical Ambassador, Streax Professional).

Sharing her excitement, the celebrated Bengali actress Nandita Dutta said, “Walking the ramp for the Streax Professional MEGA Show 2025 was a truly exceptional experience. The EVOQUE collection elegantly fuses timeless tradition with contemporary glamour, and witnessing the stylists bring each look to life with such artistry and precision was inspiring. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that celebrates creative excellence and empowers professionals to craft signature styles.”

For Streax Professional, the MEGA Show is more than a showcase of artistry; it is a statement of intent. With its Kolkata MEGA Show 2025, Streax Professional reaffirmed its leadership in the professional beauty space—championing artistry, education, and innovation, while continuing to build meaningful growth opportunities for salons and stylists across India.

