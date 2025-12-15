There are some aromas that don’t just fill a room—they fill the heart. The slow sizzle of nuts meeting warm ghee is one of them. It drifts through Indian homes like a memory in motion, signaling that something special is being made with care, with tradition, and with that warm touch only a mother brings.

It is this timeless moment from Indian kitchens that inspires the newest offering from Sunfeast – Mom’s Magic Ghee Roasted Nuts cookies. With this launch, the brand invites consumers to rediscover the comforting taste of ghee-roasted nuts cookies – which not only has cashews but almonds too, crafted just the way mom would.

Across generations, moms have perfected a simple truth — roasting nuts in ghee unlocks something deeper than flavor. It releases a warm, inviting aroma and brings out fuller taste in everything it touches. Blending this golden ghee aroma with the crunch of roasted nuts, the cookie delivers a melt-in-mouth experience that feels both comforting and indulgent.”

Speaking about the new launch, Ms. Kavita Chaturvedi, BU Chief Executive, Biscuits & Confections, Foods Division ITC Ltd said, “Roasting nuts in ghee has always been one of the most treasured rituals in Indian cooking. With Mom’s Magic Ghee Roasted Nuts, we wanted to recreate that signature nostalgia in a cookie — using nuts roasted in ghee, just the way moms do. Every bite is crafted to evoke that familiar warmth and comfort.”

The pan India roll-out is supported by a new TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy. The ad campaign brings this emotion alive through a tender, slice-of-life moment. Two hostel friends settle in after a long day. One of them opens the new Mom’s Magic pack, urging her friend to try it. The moment the cookie touches her lips, and she goes back to her childhood memories.

The camera transitions to her mother’s kitchen – where she is roasting nuts in ghee. A spontaneous hiccup makes her pause— and just then, her daughter calls. The ad ends with the line “Maa ki yaad kaise nahi aayegi — ghee-roasted nuts waale Sunfeast Mom’s Magic Cookies”

Speaking about the new film, Mr. Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South said “This idea came from the insight that nothing tastes better than a piece of nostalgia on your tongue: how certain tastes trigger memory structures that bring back your mom’s love.”

The product will be available across retail stores and e-commerce platforms across India.

TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xVkpaOnaK4s