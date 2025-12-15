Tata Soulfull, a brand from Tata Consumer Products and a pioneer in the ‘better-for-you’ packaged foods space, is bringing Eastern India’s most iconic citrus flavor to the snacking aisle with the launch of Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ Gondhoraj Chilli. Specially crafted for consumers in West Bengal, this new variant blends the zesty aroma of Bengal’s beloved Gondhoraj lime with a gentle hint of chilli, while retaining the brand’s signature millet-powered, non-sticky texture.

Building on the success of its Masala Oats+ portfolio, which already stands out for its 25% millet content (Navane & Jowar) and unique non-sticky texture, the brand is now taking flavor innovation to the next level by bringing local flavors to a modern, nutritious format. Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ Gondhoraj Chilli is ready in just four minutes, making it the ideal choice for busy mornings, mid-day hunger pangs, or a quick evening bite. Like the rest of the Masala Oats+ range, it delivers high fiber and offers a satisfying, non-sticky texture that enhances the overall eating experience.

The launch will be supported with a vibrant campaign rooted in the region’s identity. From capturing local emotions on the packaging and creatives, on-ground sampling at markets, offices, and community gatherings, every element has been designed to create a strong emotional connection.The regional tagline, “Non-Sticky Moja, Gondhoraj Chilli Swaad-er Raja,” captures the cheerful, mass-friendly personality of the brand while speaking directly to consumers in their own language.

Speaking of the launch, Rasika Prashant, CMO, Tata Soulfull said, “For anyone who’s grown up in Bengal or the North-East, the fragrance of Gondhoraj instantly brings back memories of home-cooked meals and festive gatherings. We wanted to bottle that nostalgia in a format that fits today’s fast-paced life. Masala Oats+ Gondhoraj Chilli is our way of saying that wholesome can also be comforting, familiar, and full of local love.”

With this launch, Tata Soulfull continues its mission of redefining better-for-you snacking by staying true to local tastes while delivering on well-being and convenience.