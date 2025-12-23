This holiday season, Starbucks invites you to share joy ~ one thoughtful moment and coffee at a time

The holidays are made of small rituals that stay with us, a familiar cup in hand, conversations that linger, and indulgences that feel earned. This year, Starbucks India invites customers to Invite Joy through a festive lineup that blends handcrafted beverages, comforting food, and thoughtfully designed collectibles, turning everyday moments into celebrations.



Rooted in Starbucks role as the Third Place, where connections are built and shared, the holiday offering brings together warmth, indulgence, and togetherness, crafted to make the season feel a little more magical. From winter favourites and celebratory collaborations to thoughtfully designed merchandise, each offering has been created to serve up the merry magic of the holidays. To heighten the festive cheer, Starbucks stores transformed into warm holiday havens, adorned with twinkling Christmas trees, the iconic Signature Starbucks Red Cups, glowing lights, candy-cane–inspired décor and delightful seasonal accents, inviting everyone to step in, celebrate together, and soak in the magic of the holidays.



This season, Starbucks India brings together comfort, indulgence, and festive cheer through a curated holiday menu and collectibles that elevate everyday rituals:

Crunchy Red Hat Mocha: A returning festive winter favourite where rich chocolatey espresso meets a playful crunch, delivering warmth, indulgence, and a touch of nostalgia in every sip. Starting at INR 520

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and Cold Brew: A holiday classic that balances buttery sweetness with nutty warmth, available hot for cozy mornings or as a smooth cold brew for easy, festive afternoons. Starting at INR 447

Toffee Nut Matcha: A seasonal twist that blends earthy matcha with caramelized toffee nut notes, creating a drink that feels both familiar and refreshingly festive. Starting at INR 478



And because the holidays are best enjoyed with comforting bites and thoughtful pairings, Starbucks completes the experience with festive food favourites:

Carrot Cake with Vanilla Sauce: A comforting holiday dessert best paired with a Toffee Nut Frappuccino, Hot Toddy, or a classic Café Latte for a warm, indulgent moment. Starting at INR 280

Christmas Tree Pastry: A festive treat designed to delight, best enjoyed alongside a Crunchy Red Hat Mocha or a smooth Flat White. Starting at INR 280

Broccoli & Mushroom Pesto Focaccia Sandwich: A hearty, savoury bite that pairs beautifully with a Caramel Macchiato or a classic Cold Brew Black. Starting at INR 385

Basil Pesto Chicken Focaccia Sandwich: A flavourful festive sandwich best paired with a signature Iced Cold Coffee or a refreshing Ginger Ale Cold Brew. Starting at INR 390

Four Cheese Focaccia Sandwich: A rich, cheesy indulgence that complements an Iced Oat Milk Latte or an Apple Grapefruit Refresher. Starting at INR 396



Extending the festive cheer beyond the cup, Starbucks also brings a holiday collection of coffee and collectibles designed for gifting, sharing, or simply keeping close:

Christmas Blend: Return of the limited-edition festive coffee crafted to capture the warmth and comfort of the season, perfect for gifting or enjoying at home. Available at INR 2000 inclusive of all taxes

Festive mugs and cups: From the Deep Red Mug with Plate (Priced at INR 1790) and Ceramic Gingerbread Man (Priced at INR 1990) and House Mugs to the Signature Siren Mug with Gingerbread Stirrer (Priced at INR 2550), Forest Green Holiday Mug (Priced at INR 2950) Green and Gold Mug (Priced at INR 990) and White and Red Christmas Cup & Saucr (Priced at INR 1400). Each piece adds a festive touch to everyday coffee rituals.

Holiday tumblers and cold cups: Including the Green Star Glitter Tumbler (Priced at INR 2500), Red Bow Bronzed Cup (Priced at INR 2300), Green Bow Embellished Mug (Priced at INR 2500), Gold Glow and Red Embellished Gingerbread Mugs (Priced at INR 2500) , Holiday Red/Green Tumbler (Starting at INR 1650), Luxe Red Christmas Cup, White Siren Holiday Cup (Priced at INR 400), Festive Cold Cup (Priced at INR 400), and Global Red Christmas Cup (Priced at INR 400), designed to carry festive flair wherever the season takes you.

Bearista Reindeer Keychain: A charming festive collectible that adds a playful touch of Starbucks joy to holiday gifting and everyday moments. Available at INR 395 inclusive of all taxes



This holiday season, Starbucks invites you to slow down, savour the moment, and share joy, one cup, one bite, and one thoughtful gift at a time.