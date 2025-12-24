WB LIFT HANDBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

West Bengal beat Chandigarh 37 to 33 to lift the 54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship at the Netaji Subhash Sports Arena here today.

Jagender of WB was adjusted the most valuable player of the match, while WB’s keeper Sourabh was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Chandigarh’s Ravi emerged as the player of the tournament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay gave away the trophies to both the teams. Techno India Managing Director Satyam Roychowdhury was present on the occasion.

Chattisgarh (43) emerged as the third team of the meet, defeating Rajasthan (37) for the third position.

The event was cohosted by the National Handball Association and Techno India Group.

