Tappy Technologies, the global leader in wearable payment solutions, is proud to announce that its secure tokenization technology is driving the launch of next-generation contactless payment bands by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) in partnership with Mastercard. Inspired by the adrenaline and precision of motor racing, these bands give consumers a unique way to celebrate speed, style, and convenience in everyday life.



Wearable contactless payments Racing Ahead



Racing spirit meets lifestyle innovation

Much like the world of motor racing where every second counts, these payment bands are designed for seamless performance. Embedded with Thales secure element chips and powered by Tappy’s tokenization technology, the bands allow users to tokenize their Mastercard cards issued by FAB through the Tappy Pay App. Once provisioned, the bands transform into secure payment devices that can be used at millions of contactless-enabled merchants worldwide.

Fast, frictionless freedom

This innovation means consumers can immerse themselves in experiences without worrying about carrying wallets or cards. Whether purchasing merchandise, refreshments, or celebrating with friends, the bands deliver a frictionless payment journey that mirrors the speed and energy of motor racing itself.

Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies, said, “Motor racing is all about passion, speed, and precision – and that’s exactly what these payment bands represent. Consumers can proudly wear a stylish accessory while enjoying the convenience of secure, contactless payments powered by Tappy. Together with FAB, Mastercard, and Thales, we are redefining how lifestyle and technology come together to enhance everyday experiences around the world.”



