Xiaomi India today announced the launch of the REDMI 15C 5G, a smartphone designed to

deliver a sleek aesthetic, a spacious 17.53 cm immersive display, and dependable all-day

performance for users who seamlessly switch between work and entertainment.

Ritij Khurana, Associate Director, REDMI Marketing, said, “With the Redmi 15C, we

continue our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone. This

launch marks another step in delivering powerful performance, modern design, and

meaningful features that truly enhance the everyday smartphone experience. We’re excited

to introduce a device that reflects the evolving needs of our consumers while staying true to

Redmi’s promise of innovation with value.”

Chirag Vedang, Senior Manager, REDMI Marketing, highlighted, “At Redmi, we listen

closely to what our users want, and the Redmi 15C is a direct reflection of those insights. It

delivers enhanced speed, refined design, and features that matter most to people in their

day-to-day lives. We’re proud to introduce this device at today’s press conference and

confident it will set a new standard in its segment.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said,

“With REDMI 15C 5G, our goal was to build a phone that feels effortless in the hands of

everyday users. The combination of a big immersive display, a reliable all-day battery and a

refined royale design reflects how people now watch, learn and work on their phones. As we

look ahead, our focus is on keeping the REDMI experience reliable and built around what

truly matters to our users.”

The REDMI 15C 5G features a slim, polished body with a 3D quad-curved back for a

balanced grip and a distinctive floating crater camera design. It comes in Moonlight Blue,

Dusk Purple and Midnight Black, with Moonlight Blue crafted through a dual-colour

magnetic ink process.

The 17.53 cm HD+ display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync delivers smooth, responsive

viewing, while the 50MP AI dual camera ensures clear, vibrant photography across bright,

indoor and low-light conditions.

A large 6000mAh battery powers the device through extended use, supporting 23 hours of

video playback and 106.9 hours of music. With 33W turbo charging, the phone reaches

50% in just 28 minutes, and 10W reverse charging offers added on-the-go convenience. It

also comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa core processor, the REDMI 15C 5G

delivers smooth multitasking, with up to 16GB RAM (with memory extension) and 1TB

expandable storage. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, offering smart features such as Circle

to Search with Google, built-in Google Gemini, and Xiaomi interconnectivity tools

including Call Sync and Shared Clipboard.

Engineered for everyday durability, the device includes IP64 dust and water resistance

and a 200% volume boost for clearer audio in noisy environments.

The REDMI 15C 5G will be available in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB

variants. The pricing has been set competitively, with the 4GB+128GB variant priced at

₹12,499, the 6GB+128GB variant at ₹13,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant at ₹15,499.