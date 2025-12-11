Xiaomi India launches REDMI 15C 5G with sleek design, immersive display and dependable performance
Xiaomi India today announced the launch of the REDMI 15C 5G, a smartphone designed to
deliver a sleek aesthetic, a spacious 17.53 cm immersive display, and dependable all-day
performance for users who seamlessly switch between work and entertainment.
Ritij Khurana, Associate Director, REDMI Marketing, said, “With the Redmi 15C, we
continue our commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone. This
launch marks another step in delivering powerful performance, modern design, and
meaningful features that truly enhance the everyday smartphone experience. We’re excited
to introduce a device that reflects the evolving needs of our consumers while staying true to
Redmi’s promise of innovation with value.”
Chirag Vedang, Senior Manager, REDMI Marketing, highlighted, “At Redmi, we listen
closely to what our users want, and the Redmi 15C is a direct reflection of those insights. It
delivers enhanced speed, refined design, and features that matter most to people in their
day-to-day lives. We’re proud to introduce this device at today’s press conference and
confident it will set a new standard in its segment.”
Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said,
“With REDMI 15C 5G, our goal was to build a phone that feels effortless in the hands of
everyday users. The combination of a big immersive display, a reliable all-day battery and a
refined royale design reflects how people now watch, learn and work on their phones. As we
look ahead, our focus is on keeping the REDMI experience reliable and built around what
truly matters to our users.”
The REDMI 15C 5G features a slim, polished body with a 3D quad-curved back for a
balanced grip and a distinctive floating crater camera design. It comes in Moonlight Blue,
Dusk Purple and Midnight Black, with Moonlight Blue crafted through a dual-colour
magnetic ink process.
The 17.53 cm HD+ display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync delivers smooth, responsive
viewing, while the 50MP AI dual camera ensures clear, vibrant photography across bright,
indoor and low-light conditions.
A large 6000mAh battery powers the device through extended use, supporting 23 hours of
video playback and 106.9 hours of music. With 33W turbo charging, the phone reaches
50% in just 28 minutes, and 10W reverse charging offers added on-the-go convenience. It
also comes with a 33W charger in the box.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa core processor, the REDMI 15C 5G
delivers smooth multitasking, with up to 16GB RAM (with memory extension) and 1TB
expandable storage. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, offering smart features such as Circle
to Search with Google, built-in Google Gemini, and Xiaomi interconnectivity tools
including Call Sync and Shared Clipboard.
Engineered for everyday durability, the device includes IP64 dust and water resistance
and a 200% volume boost for clearer audio in noisy environments.
The REDMI 15C 5G will be available in 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB
variants. The pricing has been set competitively, with the 4GB+128GB variant priced at
₹12,499, the 6GB+128GB variant at ₹13,999, and the 8GB+128GB variant at ₹15,499.