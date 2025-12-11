Zee Bangla, Bengal’s leading entertainment channel, Zee Bangla Launches ‘Besh Korechi Prem Korechi’ – A Musical teenage love story, set against the backdrop of school life, laced with unexpected twists of thrillers. Zee Bangla introduces

its new mega-serial Besh Korechi Prem Korechi – a passionate and emotionally immersive love story which not only speaks about the youth romance but also depicts the generational conflicts between GenZ’s fearless honesty and GenX’s broken choices in handling love.

Produced by Blues Productions, this show blends youthful rebellion, heartfelt romance and musical expression into a refreshing narrative that reflects today’s evolving emotional landscape.

The story finds its spark from the meeting point of poor – rich class divide. The serial follows Swayam, a shy, musically gifted teenage boy with a financially challenged background who is raised by his father and has been abandoned by her mother when he was a kid. He carries the scar within his heart since his childhood. In contrast , Jui, a confident, privileged city girl whose arrogance masks her vulnerabilities. Their journey begins with conflict, grows through guilt and transformation, and slowly evolves into a messy yet magnetic love story built on honesty, music and emotional awakening.

Blues Productions, the powerhouse behind Besh Korechi Prem Korechi, has a rich legacy of extremely popular serials such as Jagadhatri, Jibon Saathi, Jamuna Dhaki, Jarowar Jhumko and many more known for their strong storytelling, emotional depth and musical sensibilities.

“Besh Korechi Prem Korechi is a story anchored in timeless emotion — the kind that resonates across generations. At Zee Bangla, we remain committed to bringing narratives that are relatable, aspirational, and deeply rooted in our cultural fabric. This show not only explores how expressions of love evolve across eras, but also mirrors the shifting cultural rhythms of Bengal. We believe viewers will connect deeply with its honesty, compelling storyline, evocative music, powerful performances, and its rich intergenerational appeal.” said Mr Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North and Premium Cluster, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“At Zee Bangla, we believe in telling stories that resonate across generations. Besh Korechi Prem Korechi embodies that vision by bridging the vibrant emotional world of Gen Z with the timeless sentiments of Gen X. While the language and expression of love may evolve over time, its essence remains universal — and this show captures that beautifully through its music, performances, and heartfelt narrative. We are confident that viewers of all ages will find a reflection of their own journey in this story.”, said Ms Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head, Zee Bangla & Chief Content Officer, ZEE TV.

“This is a timeless love story that is deeply rooted in the world that we live in today. We often wonder where is love headed? In the era of Gen Z, we have embraced new expressions and new ‘love languages’, which has entered our lives. Interestingly, it is the very generation now in their 40s and 50s who helped shape a society that allowed these new definitions to emerge. But the core question remains: has love truly changed? Or do its emotions still feel the same across generations? Rain still soothes us, the moon still enchants us and the heart still responds the way it always has. Through ‘Besh Korechi Prem Korechi,’ we explore whether the essence of old-school love survives in today’s rapidly evolving world. The story gently asks: Is love constant, or is it transforming with every new generation?”said Mr Snehasish Chakraborty, Producer and Director, Blues Productions.

With powerful performances by Koushiki Paul as Jui and Rajdeep Goswami as Swayam, the show promises to bring a fresh, musical and emotionally resonant experience to Bengali television, celebrating love in a way that both young and older viewers will connect with deeply.

Watch ‘Besh Korechi Prem Korechi’ from 8th December 2025, everyday at 7 pm, only on Zee Bangla.