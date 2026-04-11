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Indian LPG tanker becomes first to cross Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire, likely to arrive in India on…

An Indian-flagged LPG tanker sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, marking the first such crossing since talks began in Islamabad. Here is when it will reach India

Jag Vikram is a mid-sized gas carrier owned by the Great Eastern Shipping Company.

An India-flagged liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker named Jag Vikram successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday (April 11), becoming the first to do so since the peace talks began in Islamabad. This marks a key development in the gradual resumption of maritime traffic after the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

This passage represents a critical milestone for New Delhi, as it is the first domestic vessel to traverse the narrow and strategic waterway since a two-week ceasefire was established to alleviate regional tensions and reopen vital shipping lanes.

According to ship-tracking data, the tanker moved through the Strait between Friday night and Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, it was located in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait, and was proceeding eastwards. The vessel is carrying 20,412 metric tonnes of LPG while being navigated by 24 Indian crew members. It is expected to arrive in India on Wednesday (April 15).

Speaking about the same, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said, “Indian-flagged vessel Jag Vikram, navigated by 24 Indian crew members, successfully sailed out of the Persian Gulf region on April 11, 2026. The vessel is carrying 20,412 MT of LPG. It is expected to arrive on 15 April 2026.”

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Indian-flagged vessel Jag Vikram, navigated by 24 Indian crew members, successfully sailed out of the Persian Gulf region on April 11, 2026. The vessel is carrying 20,412 MT of LPG. It is expected to arrive on 15 April 2026: Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping &… https://t.co/xEfkzSelrh pic.twitter.com/B3YfbJtiG9 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

Jag Vikram crosses Persian Gulf

Jag Vikram is a mid-sized gas carrier owned by the Great Eastern Shipping Company. With a deadweight capacity of over 26,000 tonnes, trade sources estimate it could be carrying around 20,000 tonnes of LPG. The vessel is the ninth India-registered ship to exit the Persian Gulf since early March. Around 15 Indian ships in the region are awaiting passage currently.

At least 28 India-registered vessels were in the Strait of Hormuz region when the West Asia conflict began, including 24 on the western side and four on the eastern side. Before Jag Vikram’s transit, eight vessels from the western side and two from the eastern side had managed to move out.

Tankers, LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz

Data from MarineTraffic indicates that hundreds of vessels continue to operate in the region, among them 426 tankers, 34 LPG carriers, and 19 LNG vessels. Several foreign-registered ships heading to India are also present in the Persian Gulf.

Only a limited number of vessels had been able to cross due to security concerns and coordination requirements with regional authorities. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

Any disruption in this route has immediate implications for countries like India, which rely heavily on imports to meet their energy needs. The successful transit of Jag Vikram offers some relief to supply concerns and signals a gradual normalisation of maritime activity following tensions in West Asia.











