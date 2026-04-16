Naboborsho Special Interview: Chandrima Ray (Anamika) ✨

By The Times of Bengal:-



Q1. How are you planning to celebrate Naboborsho this year?

Chandrima Ray:

This Naboborsho, I’m planning to welcome the new year with grace, gratitude, and glow. It will be a traditional celebration with my loved ones, wearing something elegant, capturing beautiful moments, and manifesting bigger projects, stronger growth, and unstoppable success in modelling and life. I have launched my production house, which makes this new beginning even more special.



Q2. Tell us about your professional journey.

Chandrima Ray:

I’m a professional model, deeply passionate about fashion, ramp walks, and photoshoots. Along with modelling, I’ve also worked in anchoring and reporting, which has added confidence and versatility to my personality. These experiences have helped me grow both in front of the camera and beyond.



Q3. What are your favourite fashion choices?

Chandrima Ray:

I absolutely love wearing a classy saree—especially traditional Bengali drapes that enhance elegance and charm. At the same time, I adore chic western gowns and glamorous outfits that bring out my bold and confident side. Fashion, for me, is all about expressing different shades of my personality.



Q4. Being a proud Bangalan, what are your favourite foods?

Chandrima Ray:

I can never say no to biryani and desserts, especially doi! But at the same time, I make sure to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to keep my fitness and glow intact.



Q5. Which are your favourite spots in Kolkata?

Chandrima Ray:

I love spending time around Victoria Memorial for its royal vibe and aesthetic beauty. Evening walks near Princep Ghat feel magical and peaceful. And Rabindra Sarobar Lake adds an extra layer of serenity that I truly enjoy.



Q6. Who inspires you the most?

Chandrima Ray:

I’m deeply inspired by strong, independent women who create their own identity. Personally, my family—especially my mother—has always been my biggest strength and motivation to shine brighter every day.



Q7. What are you currently pursuing apart from modelling?

Chandrima Ray:

Currently, I’m pursuing my Engineering from JIS University. Alongside academics and modelling, I love exploring fashion trends, maintaining fitness routines, travelling, and working on self-growth to become the best version of myself—both inside and out.



✨ Closing Note:

With elegance, ambition, and a clear vision for the future, Chandrima Ray (Anamika) represents the modern woman who balances passion and purpose effortlessly. As she steps into the new year with renewed dreams, her journey continues to inspire many.

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